Vessel Registrar Center Assists Vessel Owners With Documentation During Government Shutdown

Vessel Registrar Center Online Boat Documentation Service

The Shutdown Has Created a Backlog With the Coast Guard and the Vessel Registrar Center May Be Able to Assist

MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Vessel Registrar Center, an online USCG vessel documentation portal, has continued to assist boaters during the government shutdown. The shutdown has affected the Coast Guard, which has led to a backlog.According to a news release from The Department of Homeland Security , “ the shutdown has meant that, in addition to other concerns, “The Coast Guard may have to stop issuing credentials and documentation for merchant mariners and commercial vessels. In the long run, this can impact U.S. maritime shipping, which hurts all Americans at the grocery store and the gas station.”The U.S. Vessel Registrar Center assists boat owners with many different forms in addition to those for initial documentation, such as the appropriate forms to renew boat registration , to reinstate it, and others.To assist during this time, the U.S. Vessel Registrar Center provides a “rush processing/priority request” service. Through this, vessel owners can opt to, for a fee, put their documentation at the top of the queue. This may be able to speed up the process despite current events.“The government shutdown has been difficult for so many. We salute those throughout the Coast Guard as well as the rest of our armed forces who continue to serve. While the shutdown may slow the process at some points, the Vessel Registrar Center is committed to providing both the fastest and most comprehensive documentation service for American boaters,” said a spokesperson from the Vessel Registrar Center.Beyond offering forms to apply for documentation, the VRC also offers a search function to learn about a documented vessel’s dimensions, particulars, and other information. To discover more about the ownership of a documented vessel, the VRC enables applications for abstracts of title.To learn more about documenting a vessel with the Coast Guard during a government shutdown, finding the appropriate USCG NVDC forms for your boat, or to make a press inquiry, contact the Vessel Registrar Center.

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