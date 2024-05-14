Adored Hand-Tied Hair Extensions Introduces Certification Courses for Textured Hair Installs in Cosmetology Schools
Adored Signature Hand-Tied Hair Extensions Introduces Global Certification Courses for Textured Hair Extension Installs in Cosmetology Schools Nationwide
Cosmetology schools do not typically teach students how to style and care specifically for curly hair, yet 87% of the population has textured hair of some sort”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adored Signature Hand-Tied Hair Extensions, a leading name in the hair extension industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of their exclusive global certification courses tailored for textured hand-tied hair extension installations in cosmetology schools nationwide. Adored Extensions have pioneered the first certification course designed for naturally textured hand-tied hair extensions, catering to a growing unmet need in the industry.
— Jennifer Janisch
“Cosmetology schools do not typically teach students how to style and care specifically for curly hair, yet 87% of the population has textured hair of some sort” states Jennifer Janisch, owner of Adored Salon in Lombard, IL and Adored Signature Hand-Tied Hair Extensions. “Students are aware that the primary purpose of cosmetology school is to help you pass the state board test, which hasn’t kept up with the growing trends of curly hair. Our goal is to provide the education necessary and required to succeed outside of school and prepare for life in a salon.”
The proprietary certification courses, slated to commence in Fall 2024, will be integrated as an add-on certification in cosmetology school curriculums. Taught directly by owner and founder Jennifer Janisch, the courses are designed to introduce key foundational skills and provide expertise amongst aspiring stylists - allowing for a jump start on their career.
The two distinct courses offered by Adored are:
1. Adored Signature Install Methods: This course encompasses fundamental techniques for extension installations, focusing on how to build and grow a successful extension business.
2. Blueprint to an Adored Signature Curly Install: Tailored specifically for the intricacies of coloring curly, installing, folding and employing invisible stitching techniques to achieve flawless, long-lasting curly extensions.
For cosmetology schools seeking to offer cutting-edge training programs and enhance their students’ career prospects, Adored Signature’s certification courses present a valuable opportunity to stay ahead of the curve.
For more information about Adored Signature Hand-Tied Hair Extensions and their certification courses, please visit www.adoredhairextensions.com or contact info@adoredsalon.com.
About Adored Hand-Tied Hair Extensions:
Indulge in pure curls. Adored’s premium hand-tied hair extension product line is where luxury meets integrity. Delivering the first naturally curly hand-tied hair to the U.S. market, and the first to provide training in textured hair extensions, Adored showcases the epitome of quality and provides ethically sourced, Indian Temple Remy hand-tied hair extensions.
Jennifer Janisch
Adored Signature Hand-Tied Hair Extensions
+1 312-856-6021
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook