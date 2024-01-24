Tube Fed Living Announces the Launch of TubeTac™ and BraveTape™
A revolutionary solution for secure tube attachment without compromising skin health
With existing adhesives in the marketplace, our team noticed the amount of unreliable, skin irritating solutions that were available.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tube Fed Living, a company dedicated to enhancing the comfort and well-being of individuals reliant on Feeding Tubes, proudly announces the launch of TubeTac™ and BraveTape™. TubeTac’s™ silicone-based adhesive is tear-to-size and meticulously designed to cater to individuals with sensitive skin, offering a revolutionary solution for secure tube attachment without compromising skin health. BraveTape™ is a line of Hypafix™ medical tape, featuring seasonally-inspired prints that add a touch of style & fun while providing a secure and comfortable wound dressing.
Developed by a team of medical device experts, in collaboration with individuals who depend on enteral feeding, TubeTac™ stands as a testament to Tube Fed Living’s commitment to addressing the challenges faced by those requiring gastrostomy (G) tubes, nasogastric (NG) tubes, nasojejunal (NJ) tube, jejunostomy (J) tube, percutaneous endoscopic gastronomy (PEG) & gastrostomy-jejunostomy (GJ) tubes.
“With existing adhesives in the marketplace, our team noticed the amount of unreliable, skin irritating solutions that were available. We wanted to provide a solution that was not only gentle enough for pediatrics, but greatly reduced irritation and the potential for allergic reactions commonly associated with traditional adhesives” states Suzy Lindahl, founder of Tube Fed Living™. “Our company prides itself on providing safe, gentle yet effective products. Using TubeTac™ in combination with our BraveTape™ using what we call the ‘Sandwich Method’, provides a steadfast hold, rivaling the most powerful adhesives yet still friendly, gentle on the skin that is a breeze to remove.”
TubeTac™ is poised to transform the experience of individuals relying on feeding tubes by offering a reliable, skin-friendly, tear-to-size adhesive that prioritizes comfort and security. This innovation aligns with Tube Fed Living’s™ mission to empower individuals with feeding tubes to lead fuller, more comfortable lives.
TubeTac™ and BraveTape™ are now available for purchase on Tube Fed Living’s™ Website: www.tubefedliving.com, ensuring accessibility for individuals, caregivers, and healthcare professionals seeking advanced solutions.
About Tube Fed Living:
Tube Fed Living is dedicated to providing high quality, premium products and online community resources dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for individuals dependent on enteral feeding. Through innovative products and unwavering commitment, Tube Fed Living aims to provide comfort, security and support for those relying on G-tubes and NG tubes.
For more information, please visit www.tubefedliving.com
