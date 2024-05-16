PREMIER SUBARU BRANFORD AND PREMIER SUBARU MIDDLEBURY DONATE $142,478 TO CAMP RISING SUN

Robert Alvine and the Team at Premier Subaru Dealerships present a checks for over $147k to Camp Rising Sun Premier Subaru Dealerships of Connecticut

Premier Subaru donates $75,695 and Premier Subaru Middlebury donates $66,783 to Camp Rising Sun, a camp for kids with cancer, during Share the Love Campaign.

BRANFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Premier Subaru family of car dealerships in Connecticut, with locations in Branford and Middlebury, have been longtime supporters of Camp Rising Sun, which is their hometown charity. Camp Rising Sun is an overnight, weeklong camp for children, ages 5 to 17, that have been recently diagnosed, going through treatment for, or are in remission with cancer. During the Share the Love Event that took place November 16, 2023, through January 2, 2024, customers who purchased or leased a new Subaru from one of the Premier Subaru dealerships got to pick from 4 national charities, ASPCA, Make a Wish, Meals on Wheels, National Park Foundation, or they could choose their hometown charity, Camp Rising Sun, and Subaru donated $500 to whichever charity the customer chose.

On Friday May 10, 2024, Robert J Alvine, President of Premier Subaru, presented a check in the amount of $142,478 (total for both locations) to Shaun Heffernan, who is CEO of Camp Rising Sun. This money helps allow children to attend the camp for an entire week without financial burden on the family and allows the kids to just be kids while also giving the parents a little bit of a respite.

Camp Rising Sun was designed to provide a safe, nurturing environment to children ages 5 through 17 who have been diagnosed with cancer. Camp Week takes place at Camp Jewell YMCA in Colebrook, CT. Camp Rising Sun has been around since 1983 and has grown to well over 100 campers each year. The dollars provided by Premier Subaru, under the most recent Share the Love Program, will support more than 150 campers this year.

Over the last 15 years, through the Share the Love Event, Subaru of America and its participating retailers have donated more than $256 million to charity, with customers choosing between four national charities and over 1,440 hometown charities.

Premier Subaru has donated more than $700,000 to Camp Rising Sun in the last 8 years – and supported more than 350 campers.

Premier Subaru is located at 155 North Main Street, Branford, CT 06405. Premier Subaru Middlebury is located at 1660 Straits Turnpike, Middlebury, CT.

Premier Subaru is a Subaru Love Promise Gold Retailer for more than 14 years running, plus have been A+ rated with the Better Business Bureau since 2001. Premier Subaru Middlebury is a continual award winning Love Promise Community Award Winner and also an A+ rated dealership with the Better Business Bureau. Both Premier Subaru and Premier Subaru Middlebury have also been involved in a number of philanthropic organizations including the Connecticut Cancer Foundation, Meals on Wheels, the Harold Leever Regional Cancer Center, Toys for Tots, The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, the Branford Compassion Club, The Branford Jazz on the Green Series and many more. For more information on Premier Subaru, visit www.premiersubaru.com. Information on Premier Subaru Middlebury can be found at www.premiersubarumiddlebury.com.

About Premier Subaru Branford and Middlebury:

Premier Subaru and Premier Subaru Middlebury are an authorized retailer for Subaru cars and SUV’s. The company is a part of the award-winning Premier Auto Group which also includes Premier Kia Branford, Premier Subaru Middlebury and Premier Premium Preowned Vehicles. All of the Premier dealerships are approved by the AAA for Automotive Service.

About Camp Rising Sun