BS&A Software Appoints Joe Ross as New Chief Product Officer

Industry Veteran Brings Extensive Experience to Drive Product Innovation and Growth

BATH, MICHIGAN, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BS&A Software, a leading provider of comprehensive municipal software solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Ross as its new Chief Product Officer. With over 30 years of experience in product management and strategy, Ross brings a wealth of expertise to drive the company's product vision and development.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joe to the BS&A Software team," said Chad Harryman, Chief Executive Officer at BS&A Software. "His proven track record of driving product innovation and delivering customer-centric solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to empower local governments with cutting-edge technology. We are confident that Joe's leadership will further strengthen our position as a trusted partner for municipalities nationwide."

In his new role, Ross will spearhead BS&A Software's product strategy, overseeing the development and enhancement of the company's suite of municipal software solutions. He will work closely with the executive team, product managers, and customers to identify market opportunities, define product roadmaps, and ensure the delivery of high-quality solutions that meet the evolving needs of local governments.

"I am excited to join BS&A Software and contribute to the company's mission of empowering local governments with innovative technology solutions," said Joe Ross. "BS&A Software has a strong reputation for delivering comprehensive and reliable software that streamlines municipal operations. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team and leveraging my experience to drive product excellence and deliver even greater value to our customers."

Prior to joining BS&A Software, Ross occupied senior product management roles at top tech firms such as WorkForce Software and McKesson. He demonstrated exceptional skills in shaping product strategy, launching innovative products, and driving significant revenue growth in cloud software solutions. His expertise spans various domains, including enterprise software as a service, cloud migrations, mobile applications, integrations, and data analytics, showcasing his versatile skills.

About BS&A Software:

Since 1987, BS&A Software has been a trusted provider of comprehensive municipal software solutions, serving over 2,100 local governments. The company's suite of software solutions empowers local governments to manage and operate all aspects of municipal financial management, budgets, taxes, assessments, ordinances, contracts, construction permits, licenses, human resources, and more. For more information about BS&A Software, visit https://www.bsasoftware.com/.

