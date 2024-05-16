Treasure Financial Announces Partnership with Sequence To Provide Embedded Investing For Personal Finance
This partnership with Treasure is a no-brainer for us”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Treasure Financial, a financial technology company specializing in embedded investing, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Sequence, a leading personal finance company known for its groundbreaking financial router platform.
Through this partnership, Sequence is integrating with Treasure’s cutting-edge embedded investment API, enabling Sequence customers to get seamless access to Treasure’s suite of actively managed investment capabilities.
“We are excited to partner with Sequence’s outstanding personal finance platform to provide thousands of Sequence customers access to Treasure’s professional investment and yield generating capabilities.” noted Ben Verschuere CEO at Treasure. “At Treasure, our focus is to provide professionally managed investments backed by best in class technology to help customers get access to optimized saving and investing products embedded on partners' platforms. This partnership with Sequence very much exemplifies the benefit and the appeal of Treasure embedded investing capabilities which allow platforms to efficiently launch and delight their customers with professionally managed investment products”.
As it has now become more complex to manage personal finances, customers want seamless access to savings and investment products at the point of convenience. It’s only natural that investing services should be embedded into cutting edge personal finance platforms like Sequence. This partnership between Sequence and Treasure Financial enables efficient interaction between personal finance management and investments to help Sequence customers efficiently save and make more of their finances.
“This partnership with Treasure is a no-brainer for us”, says Gilad Uziely, CEO and Co-founder of Sequence. “From the very early days, our customers have asked for yielding options on their money, as they would like to store it on the Sequence platform. As a customer-centric company, yielding options allow our users to reach their goals more efficiently and we are thrilled to work with Treasure’s best in class investment and technology to achieve this.”
This industry leading partnership between Treasure and Sequence demonstrates the value-add of embedding investing products into personal finance platforms thus streamlining the finances of customers while also enabling them to better save and invest.
About Treasure Financial:
Treasure is a leading financial technology company that provides advanced cash management and embedded investment services via its proprietary API. With the Treasure API, businesses can seamlessly embed a complete suite of managed investment and cash management offerings into their own platforms. Beyond its innovative API, Treasure also provides a sophisticated cash management platform empowering hundreds of businesses to turn their idle cash into revenue. Discover more at www.treasurefi.com and www.treasurefi.com/treasure-reserve
About Sequence:
The average American juggles around 15 different accounts, including credit cards, loans, bank accounts, and fintech apps. This fragmentation of services has made it increasingly challenging to track, comprehend, manage, and optimize our financial lives. With Sequence, consumers and small business owners can have all their accounts in one place, create automations to boost savings, optimize finances, and automatically move money based on dates, balance status, and other criteria. Unlike other personal finance platforms, Sequence is actionable. You can execute your financial strategy directly from the platform, making it easier to stay on top of your finances and take control of your financial goals. Discover more at https://www.getsequence.io/
Disclosure: Investment advisory services offered by Treasure Investment Management, LLC ("Treasure"), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Brokerage services are provided by Apex Clearing Corporation ("Apex"), member FINRA/SIPC. For important information and disclosures related to the services we provide, please see our Form ADV Brochure. Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns.
