Treasure Financial Announces Strategic Execution Partnership with Moment and Apex to Enhance Fixed Income Execution
EINPresswire.com/ -- Treasure Financial, a financial technology innovator specializing in treasury management technology and embedded investing, is thrilled to announce its strategic collaboration alongside Moment and Apex Fintech Solutions Inc. (“Apex”), two industry-leading providers of fixed income execution solutions.
Through this strategic execution partnership, Treasure has integrated with a cutting-edge fixed income execution API powered by Moment and Apex, offering Treasure enhanced execution capabilities for customer funds allocated to Government Bonds, including Treasury Bills and Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) which are actively managed within the Treasure Managed Treasuries allocation. Leveraging advanced intelligence, this integration is enabling Treasure to streamline its fixed income trading by abstracting away complex execution mechanisms and optimizing the trading processes.
“We are on a mission to change the way businesses manage their idle funds, by providing them access to the same type of asset management and investment resources commonly used by Fortune 500 companies with their sophisticated treasury team” noted Ben Verschuere Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Treasure.
In an environment where financial efficiency and strategic capital management is now becoming the norm, the integration of Treasure's idle cash management with fixed income execution - enabled by Moment and Apex - seeks to emerge as a transformative force for treasury management technology and services. This tri-party integration simplifies the intricacies of fixed income execution via a single API, automating trades and enhancing execution across various liquidity sources and trading protocols.
“At Treasure, our north star is to provide active investment management wrapped around best in class technology to help our customers have seamless access to optimized asset management solutions. This partnership with Moment and Apex is yet another example of how we are leveraging technology to achieve our mission” Added Ben Verschuere.
“We are thrilled to join forces with Apex and Treasure Financial, leveraging our advanced fixed income execution technology to redefine treasury management. This partnership underscores our shared vision to deliver fixed income strategies to investors with a level of sophistication that has previously been impossible" noted Dylan Parker, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Moment.
"At Apex, we are proud to be a part of the engine powering many of the critical functions needed for fintechs to operate, and this collaboration with Treasure alongside Moment is a next step in this mission," said Bill Capuzzi, CEO of Apex Fintech Solutions. "We’re excited to have built the backend infrastructure for Treasure’s fixed-income solution, providing technology-driven answers to fixed income execution."
The collaboration across these industries underscores a commitment to driving innovation in asset management and providing businesses with the tools and technology needed to thrive in today's dynamic financial landscape.
About Treasure Financial
Treasure is a leading financial technology company that provides advanced cash management and embedded investment services via its proprietary API. With the Treasure API, any company can seamlessly embed a complete suite of managed investment and cash management offerings into their own platforms. Beyond its innovative API, Treasure also provides a sophisticated cash management platform empowering hundreds of businesses to turn their idle cash into revenue. Discover more at www.treasurefi.com and www.treasurefi.com/treasure-reserve
About Moment
Moment provides modern fixed income market data and trading technology to retail brokerages, advisory platforms, and institutional investors. Based in NYC's Financial District, Moment empowers its partners with a cutting-edge Order & Execution Management System (OEMS), Risk Management System (RMS), and Data & Analytics Platform. Moment powers fixed income trading for platforms with over $100B in assets and has raised $20M from Andreessen Horowitz, Venrock, and the Henry Kravis Family Office. Learn more at www.withmoment.com.
About Apex Fintech Solutions Inc.
Apex Fintech Solutions is a fintech powerhouse enabling seamless access and frictionless investing. Apex’s omni-suite of scalable solutions fuel innovation and evolution for hundreds of today’s market leaders, challengers, change makers, and visionaries. The Company’s digital ecosystem creates an environment where clients with the biggest ideas are empowered to change the world. Apex works to ensure their partners succeed on the frontlines of the industry via bespoke custody & clearing, advisory, institutional, digital assets, and SaaS solutions through its Apex Clearing™, Apex Advisor Solutions™, Apex Silver™, and Apex CODA Markets™ brands. For more information, visit the Apex Fintech Solutions website: https://www.apexfintechsolutions.com.
