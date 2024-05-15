YachtWay Unveils Game-Changing Yacht Catalog Filters
New way to find your perfect yacht for saleMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YachtWay, the leading platform in yacht sales, proudly announces the launch of innovative filters for its online vessel catalog. This cutting-edge feature enables customers to search for yachts based on desired activities such as:
Socializing
Cruising
Adventure
Performance
ECO
Fishing
Sports
The filters can be used in combination to tailor yacht options to personal interests and aspirations, ensuring every search is as unique as the customer’s dream.
Heigo Paartalu, CEO and co-founder of YachtWay, elaborates on the new filters, "We believe the joy of yachting should begin with the search. That's why we've reimagined the yacht-finding experience at YachtWay to focus on your ideal day at sea. Our experience-based filters let you describe what you want to do on the water, and we match you with yachts that make it happen. While we still offer detailed filters for seasoned boaters who delve into specifics, our approach also makes it simple and exciting for anyone just getting started to explore confidently, without feeling overwhelmed. Ultimately, we want finding your perfect yacht to be as fun as being on the water itself."
The introduction of these filters marks a significant milestone in YachtWay’s mission to make yacht finding more fun and accessible. These filters revolutionize the way yachts are found by putting the customer’s personal lifestyle and aspirations front and center. This innovation truly reinforces YachtWay's position as a trailblazer in the yachting industry.
To play with YachtWay’s new catalog filters and learn more about YachtWay, visit www.yachtway.com.
About YachtWay:
YachtWay transforms the yacht-buying experience by making it effortless and enjoyable. Our innovative platform lets customers search for yachts based on their desired experiences, such as Cruising or Socializing, ensuring you find the perfect match for your lifestyle. With advanced technology and global reach, YachtWay simplifies the process for both newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts. Start your journey with us and effortlessly Find Yours.
Your Yacht. Your Way. YachtWay.
