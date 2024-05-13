SR1 College Preparatory and STEM Academy Hosts 1st Annual Latino Community Celebration and Enrollment Day

Information about SR1 CPSA's event this Saturday in Canton. Information about SR1 CPSA's salsa registration.

CANTON, MISSISSIPPI, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SR1 College Preparatory and STEM Academy (CPSA) is excited to announce its upcoming Latino Community Celebration and Enrollment Day, scheduled for Saturday, May 18, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The celebration will be held at 505 South Union Street, Canton, MS, 39046. This family event is free and open to the public and will include community vendor tables, health and wellness screenings, children activities and games.

This event will also be centered around Latino cultural celebration with authentic Latin food provided by El Portrillo of Flowood, MS and an exciting salsa-tasting contest with prizes. The salsa contest will consist of a professional division, with a trophy for the winner, and a home division, with the first place winner receiving a trophy and $100 gift card for El Portrillo.

“Hosting the Latino Community Celebration and Enrollment Day is not just about increasing enrollment numbers; it's about fostering a sense of belonging and inclusivity within our community. By showcasing the vibrant culture and contributions of our Latino community, we are sending a powerful message of unity and support to all members of our public. This event is a celebration of diversity and an opportunity to strengthen bonds and create a more inclusive environment for everyone,” said SR1 CPSA founder, Tamu Green.

The cultural aspect of the event aims to introduce children to diverse cultures which is essential for holistic development. This exposure can enrich their social skills and understanding of global issues. SR1 CPSA extends a warm invitation to all community members, supporters, parents, K-12 students, and STEM enthusiasts to join them at this informative and enjoyable event.

About SR1 CPSA:

As Mississippi’s pioneering free-public STEM charter school, SR1 CPSA aims to cultivate a

generation of problem-solvers well-equipped to tackle the challenges posed by a rapidly evolving global environment. By seamlessly integrating STEM principles and fostering a genuine passion for learning, the foundation is being laid for a brighter future for Mississippi’s youth and the state as a whole.

SR1 CPSA is currently accepting applications for K-2nd grade students for the 2024-2025 school year from Canton and neighboring districts, with plans to add one grade level each year until it reaches 5th grade. The school adheres to the enrollment requirements outlined by the Mississippi Department of Education and is tuition-free for all students. For additional information, please visit the official website at www.sr1cpsa.org or contact 601-206-4544.