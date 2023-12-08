SR1 College Preparatory & STEM Academy Aims to Shatter Disparities in STEM Education & College Readiness for Minorities

SR1 demonstrates the early start in STEM with a young girl dissecting a frog and recording her observations, proving it's never too early to engage in science. Students attentively engaged with their instructor before diving into an interactive science lesson. Valuable partnerships, like SR1's collaboration with the Museum of Natural Science, expand students' perspectives and exposure through hands-on lessons, as shown with a student interacting with a small alligator.

SR1 College Preparatory and STEM Academy (CPSA) is dedicated to building a hub of educational excellence, beginning with its foundation in Central Mississippi.

CANTON, MISSISSIPPI, USA, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SR1 College Preparatory and STEM Academy, poised to be Mississippi’s pioneering STEM Public Charter School, is set to revolutionize educational paradigms by addressing the disparities faced by underrepresented minorities in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education and college readiness.

STEM education serves as the cornerstone of innovation and progress in today’s world. Unfortunately, underrepresented minorities continue to be significantly left behind and discouraged to join STEM fields, hindering the nation’s ability to tap into diverse talent pools and stunting innovation. According to the National Science Foundation, African American, Hispanic, and Native American individuals comprise less than a quarter of the workforce in STEM fields. Additionally, women only comprise 35% of the STEM workforce.

SR1 CPSA recognizes the urgency to bridge this gap and has committed itself to change this narrative. With a mission to provide equitable access to rigorous STEM education, the school aims to enroll 75 students per grade, actively targeting underrepresented minorities in Canton, Mississippi and surrounding districts in kindergarten through second grade for the 2024-25 school year and adding one grade per year.

The Academy acknowledges the crucial role that early exposure to STEM and college preparatory programs play in cultivating future STEM leaders. To facilitate this, SR1 CPSA will establish a temporary housing arrangement for the 2024-2025 academic year while a 200-acre campus, designed to foster biophilic environments (learning spaces inspired by nature), is being prepared. Studies by renowned organizations like the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that biophilic environments promote health and well-being by combating mental fatigue, reducing stress, and enhancing creativity, relaxation, and excitement.

While the construction of the school campus is undergoing, STEM learning is being incorporated into the curriculum through monthly field trips to the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science, STEM centers, and the SR1 CPSA garden being used to grow cabbage and collard greens, which are both high in antioxidants and excellent sources of vitamins. Students also become socially aware and receive visits from the Mississippi Hispanic Association to learn about diverse cultures.

“As pioneers in STEM-focused education, SR1 CPSA is committed to leveling the playing field and empowering underrepresented minorities to excel in STEM fields” said Tamu Green, founder of SR1 CPSA. “Our goal is to create an environment where every student has the opportunity to thrive and contribute meaningfully to the future of innovation.”

About SR1 CPSA

SR1 CPSA is poised to make a significant impact by nurturing a diverse generation of future scientists, engineers, and leaders. The Academy invites supporters, stakeholders, and partners to join them in this groundbreaking initiative.

SR1 CPSA Proposed Educational and Health Campus