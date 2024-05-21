Cypher Energy Teams Up with Artist Foreign Teck for US Launch
Leading Latino Energy Drink Expands Nationwide with Cultural CollaborationNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cypher Energy: The Premier Latino Energy Drink Partners with Latin American Artist Foreign Teck for a Home Run Collaboration
Cypher Energy, having launched in April, proudly introduces itself as the foremost Latino-focused energy product, boasting protein, fiber, amino acids, and absolutely zero added sugar. Founded by Bryon Evans, a seasoned professional who spearheaded sales and distribution for Black Rifle Coffee and Red Bull in their formative years, Cypher Energy recently secured a significant investment from Side View Ventures. Co-founded by Kevin Harrington, an original Shark on the hit show Shark Tank and a driving force behind Celsius Energy, Side View Ventures now holds a 30% stake in Cypher Energy.
Distinguished by its commitment to music and sports entertainment, Cypher Energy is thrilled to announce its partnership with Foreign Teck, a prominent Latin American singer, songwriter, and producer, who is not only joining as a shareholder but also as Cypher’s lead entertainment talent. Foreign Teck's latest single, released at the end of March, which highlights Latin Baseball All Stars in his video, serves as a resounding testament to the potential success of this partnership. As part of the Cypher Latino Cultural Executive Team, Foreign Teck joins other industry executives in driving the brand forward. Additionally, Cypher is launching an ambitious "Give Back" program aimed at supporting Hispanic and Latino education and entrepreneurship, drawing inspiration from the successful models of brands like Red Bull and Black Rifle Coffee.
Founder Bryon Evans expresses his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to have Foreign Teck as a partner and shareholder of Cypher. His recent music release, featuring Latin Baseball All Stars, underscores his potential to propel Cypher to success. His collaborations with artists like Bad Bunny across various genres will undoubtedly introduce Cypher to the rapidly expanding Latino demographic, a significant consumer base for energy drinks."
Cypher Energy products are meticulously crafted with a taste profile that aligns with traditional Latino preferences, offering three non-carbonated beverages with a juice-like feel and an array of enticing flavors. With its unique blend of protein and healthy ingredients, Cypher anticipates becoming the beverage of choice not only for the Hispanic and Latino community but also for athletes seeking optimal performance.
Foreign Teck shares his excitement about the partnership, stating, "Having worked with numerous Latin American and Hispanic artists, I've been selective about aligning with companies. However, Cypher's commitment to supporting Latino nonprofits and its culturally resonant brand convinced me of the authenticity of our partnership. The Cypher brand holds a special significance in the music world, and its product is really just exceptional."
