Side View Ventures Acquires 30% Stake in Cypher Energy in Dallas, TX
Side View Ventures Acquires 30% Stake in Cypher Energy: First Energy Drink in U.S. Market with Latin American FocusDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Side View Ventures Co-Founded by Kevin Harrington, one of the original Sharks on Shark Tank, with Michelle Poscente and Billy Glynn closed a 30% equity stake in Cypher Energy. Cypher Energy, having launched in April, is the first Latin American focused energy product that contains protein, fiber, amino acids, with absolutely zero added sugar. Cypher Energy was founded by Bryon Evans who led the sales and distribution for Black Rifle Coffee and Red Bull geographies through the early years. Kevin Harrington was an early supporter of Celsius Energy playing an instrumental role in the company’s explosive growth.
The Cypher Energy products were designed with a taste profile more in line with traditional Latino preferences with 3 non-carbonated beverages with a juice feel and great flavors. With its unique protein and healthy ingredients, Cypher expects the brand to be a natural choice for the athletic community as well.
Cypher's founder Bryon Evans says, "Our teams have launched many popular products in the past 30 years, which has given us strong connections in the grocery and convenience store industry. With our experience from brands like Red Bull, Black Rifle, Waiakea, and leading nutritional bars and energy shots, every chain store we've approached about Cypher has shown interest in our positioning and product. Not only do we have great relationships and experience, but Cypher's product provides a first mover as the first energy drink designed for specific demographics and real nutrition."
Investor Kevin Harrington, who has previously invested in Celsius, underscores, "The Cypher team embodies winners. Their success isn't a one-time occurrence but a repeated feat. As someone deeply involved in the energy drink market, I can attest that what they've created is exceptionally unique, delicious, and caters to an exploding market. Their plan, which mirrors the successful strategies I've witnessed with Celsius and beyond, has consistently generated billions in retail sales."
"The Side View team is proud to partner with Bryon in this venture. When aiming for victory, it's essential to align with individuals who have consistently achieved major successes. Cypher boasts an exceptional team, a superior tasting product, and the distinction of being the first to target the rapidly expanding consumer base, poised to become the largest in all beverage categories. Drawing from our team's extensive experience as senior executives in leading soda, beer, and energy companies, we're actively engaged in acquisitions and investments. Just as major players like Corona and Modelo have diversified to address different customer segments, Cypher is positioned to do the same." - Michelle Lemmons-Poscente, Co-Founder of Side View Ventures.
Side View Ventures is a holding company specializing in the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry. The Side View Ventures team looks to build, buy and invest in consumer products at all stages of development and commercialization. Side View is backed by several multibillion dollar family offices.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Michelle Poscente
Side View Ventures
+1 214-244-3885
mlp@sideviewventures.com