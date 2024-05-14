RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics Provides Pediatric Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy to Enhance Treatment for Children in Glendale
Oxygen therapy shows great promise in helping children with autism, cerebral palsy and other conditions
Our carefully tailored therapies significantly reduce inflammation and accelerate healing processes, reducing symptoms and substantially enhancing the quality of life for children and their families.”GLENDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics, Arizona’s premier hyperbaric oxygen therapy provider, is proud to announce the expansion of its services to include pediatric hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT). This innovative treatment is now available at its Glendale location, specifically designed to support children with autism, cerebral palsy, and anoxic brain injuries, among other conditions. The clinic is uniquely equipped with multiplace chambers, allowing treatment for multiple patients simultaneously, ensuring a safe and family-friendly environment.
Pediatric HBOT at RX-O2 has been shown to aid in the recovery and health support of children suffering from various neurological and physical injuries. The treatment works by enhancing the body’s natural healing processes through the inhalation of 100% oxygen in a controlled pressurized environment. This increase in oxygen availability can significantly reduce inflammation and promote regeneration of damaged tissues.
“Pediatric Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy at RX-O2 represents a monumental advancement in the treatment of complex pediatric conditions," stated Dr. Marvin A Borsand, DO, Medical Director at RX-O2 and a recipient of the PHX Top Doc award. "Our carefully tailored therapies significantly reduce inflammation and accelerate healing processes, reducing symptoms and substantially enhancing the quality of life for children and their families."
"At RX-O2, we prioritize the utmost safety for our youngest patients,” added Alexander Borsand, MD, Clinic Safety Director and head of business development at RX-O2. “As the only pediatric outpatient HBOT facility meeting stringent medical standards in Arizona, we ensure that every session is conducted with precision and care, making us the trusted choice for families seeking safe and effective treatment options.”
Located in the heart of Glendale and serving the entire Southwest U.S., RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics has been recognized by the Arizona Hyperbaric Society for its dedication to expanding access to HBOT. The Glendale facility boasts the largest number of FDA-approved chambers in Arizona, including two 7’x14’ walk-in wheelchair-accessible chambers.
For more information about RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics and their services, please visit https://rx-o2.com.
About RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics
RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics, a trusted provider of hyperbaric oxygen therapy, is the culmination of over 50 years of hyperbaric experience, from a surgeon who used HBOT to help heal wounds to a Certified Hyperbaric Technologist with over 20 years of experience in Hyperbaric medicine. The clinics boast over 19 years of experience treating patients in prescription level hyperbaric chambers. The owners of Serenity A Breath for Life joined medical director Dr. Marvin Borsand to expand access to Hyperbaric medicine in Phoenix, with more locations opening throught Arizona. Now with the ability to provide more than 115 treatments a day, RX-O2 has become one of the country's largest Hyperbaric clinics.
