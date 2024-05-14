Top Agent Don Heller Joins Christie's International Real Estate to Lead New Homes Division
EINPresswire.com/ -- Christie's International Real Estate Southern California is thrilled to announce the appointment of Don Heller as the new Executive Director of the New Homes Division. With over three decades of extensive experience in real estate and a remarkable track record in new development projects, Don brings a wealth of expertise to his new role along with a team of specialists.
Don Heller's transition to Christie's International marks a significant milestone in his illustrious career. With three new development projects valued at over $200 million total, Don's focus areas encompass the prestigious neighborhoods of Westside, Brentwood, Santa Monica, and Palisades, where he is exceptionally well-known and respected.
Having entered the real estate industry in 1996 after a successful 20-year tenure as an international CEO in healthcare and computer automation, Don's journey in real estate has been defined by his dedication to fostering lasting relationships and delivering unparalleled results. Over his 31 years in Los Angeles, Don has cultivated a vast network of clients and industry professionals, relying on referrals as a testament to his reputation for excellence.
"We are thrilled to welcome Don to Christie's International," said Aaron Kirman at Christie's International Real Estate Southern California . "Don's unparalleled expertise, coupled with his passion for delivering exceptional results, make him an invaluable addition to our team. We look forward to the outstanding contributions he will undoubtedly make in his new role.”
With a portfolio boasting over 110 new construction condominium projects and single-family homes, as well as personally developing and building more than a dozen luxury properties and multi-family dwellings, Don has amassed an impressive $2 billion in sales. Leveraging his diverse background and global network, he has consistently delivered exceptional results for his clients.
Beyond his professional endeavors, Don is an avid traveler and golfer, cherishing quality time with his beloved family during his leisure hours.
About Christie's International Real Estate:
Christie's International Real Estate is the luxury real estate arm of the prestigious Christie's auction house. With a global network of affiliates, Christie's International offers unparalleled access to luxury properties worldwide, providing exceptional service to discerning clients seeking to buy or sell exceptional homes. Christie’s International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its invitation-only Affiliate network spanning nearly 50 countries and territories and more than 100 independently owned, market-leading brokerage firms, Christie’s International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. Christie’s International Real Estate also has an exclusive partnership with Christie’s, the world-leading art and luxury business, offering clients unique access to auction, private sale and appraisal services, as well as marketing opportunities at special live events and Christie’s offices and salerooms around the world. For more information, please visit christiesrealestate.com.
About Christie's International Real Estate in Southern California:
Established by Aaron Kirman and headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Christie's International Real Estate in Southern California stands out as one of the nation's foremost residential brokerages, with over 100 agents, boasting a total of over $18 billion in luxury real estate sales and $1.8 billion sold in 2023 alone. Committed to infusing innovation and challenging the conventions of the traditional real estate sector, Christie's International Real Estate in Southern California consistently earns recognition as one of the top 10 brokerages, as rated by the Wall Street Journal and Real Trends. They are also known for selling the most impressive names globally and acquiring the highest price per square foot.
Alexis Lopez
Don Heller's transition to Christie's International marks a significant milestone in his illustrious career. With three new development projects valued at over $200 million total, Don's focus areas encompass the prestigious neighborhoods of Westside, Brentwood, Santa Monica, and Palisades, where he is exceptionally well-known and respected.
Having entered the real estate industry in 1996 after a successful 20-year tenure as an international CEO in healthcare and computer automation, Don's journey in real estate has been defined by his dedication to fostering lasting relationships and delivering unparalleled results. Over his 31 years in Los Angeles, Don has cultivated a vast network of clients and industry professionals, relying on referrals as a testament to his reputation for excellence.
"We are thrilled to welcome Don to Christie's International," said Aaron Kirman at Christie's International Real Estate Southern California . "Don's unparalleled expertise, coupled with his passion for delivering exceptional results, make him an invaluable addition to our team. We look forward to the outstanding contributions he will undoubtedly make in his new role.”
With a portfolio boasting over 110 new construction condominium projects and single-family homes, as well as personally developing and building more than a dozen luxury properties and multi-family dwellings, Don has amassed an impressive $2 billion in sales. Leveraging his diverse background and global network, he has consistently delivered exceptional results for his clients.
Beyond his professional endeavors, Don is an avid traveler and golfer, cherishing quality time with his beloved family during his leisure hours.
About Christie's International Real Estate:
Christie's International Real Estate is the luxury real estate arm of the prestigious Christie's auction house. With a global network of affiliates, Christie's International offers unparalleled access to luxury properties worldwide, providing exceptional service to discerning clients seeking to buy or sell exceptional homes. Christie’s International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its invitation-only Affiliate network spanning nearly 50 countries and territories and more than 100 independently owned, market-leading brokerage firms, Christie’s International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. Christie’s International Real Estate also has an exclusive partnership with Christie’s, the world-leading art and luxury business, offering clients unique access to auction, private sale and appraisal services, as well as marketing opportunities at special live events and Christie’s offices and salerooms around the world. For more information, please visit christiesrealestate.com.
About Christie's International Real Estate in Southern California:
Established by Aaron Kirman and headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Christie's International Real Estate in Southern California stands out as one of the nation's foremost residential brokerages, with over 100 agents, boasting a total of over $18 billion in luxury real estate sales and $1.8 billion sold in 2023 alone. Committed to infusing innovation and challenging the conventions of the traditional real estate sector, Christie's International Real Estate in Southern California consistently earns recognition as one of the top 10 brokerages, as rated by the Wall Street Journal and Real Trends. They are also known for selling the most impressive names globally and acquiring the highest price per square foot.
Alexis Lopez
The SOCIETY Group
+1 310-991-6368
email us here