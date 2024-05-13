NOTICE OF RESIDENT DEATH AT CORRECTIONAL TREATMENT FACILITY

On Saturday, May 11, 2024, at approximately 1:05 pm, D.C. Department of Corrections (DOC) security personnel found resident Sheena Weatherspoon (39), of Takoma Park, Maryland, unresponsive in her cell on a medical unit at the Correctional Treatment Facility. Immediate life- saving measures were performed by DOC staff and medical personnel. DC Fire and EMS also responded to continue life-saving efforts; however, Ms. Weatherspoon was pronounced dead at approximately 1:53 pm.

Ms. Weatherspoon was being held on a Virginia fugitive from justice charge out of the DC Superior Court. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death. The incident is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department and the DOC Office of Investigative Services.

The D.C. Department of Corrections is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for those in our custody and care.

CONTACT: Setareh Yelle, Communications Director; 202.710.8070; [email protected]

