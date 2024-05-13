Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for May 13-17, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

May 13-17, 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, May 13

9:15 a.m. Hold media availability before Sgt. Bill Hooser funeral services

Location: Utah Valley University, south entrance

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

10:00 a.m. Speak at Santaquin Sgt. Bill Hooser funeral services

Location: Utah Valley University

MEDIA ACCESS

Tuesday, May 14

8 a.m. Host National Governors Association Convening

Location: Omni Nashville Hotel, Nashville, TN

MEDIA ACCESS

9 a.m. Attend Keynote Address by Irshad Manji

Location: Omni Nashville Hotel, Nashville, TN

MEDIA ACCESS

9:20 a.m. Attend Panel Discussion 1: Fostering Positive Contact

Location: Omni Nashville Hotel, Nashville, TN

MEDIA ACCESS

10:20 a.m. Attend Keynote Address by Eric Liu

Location: Omni Nashville Hotel, Nashville, TN

MEDIA ACCESS

10:35 a.m. Attend Panel Discussion 2: Presentation of Family Toolkit

Location: Omni Nashville Hotel, Nashville, TN

MEDIA ACCESS

12:25 p.m. Participate in service project

Location: Omni Nashville Hotel Nashville, TN

MEDIA ACCESS

6 p.m. Attend governors dinner

Location: Nashville, TN

Wednesday, May 15

No public meetings

Thursday, May 16

10 a.m. Hold Governor’s Monthly News Conference

Location: PBS Utah

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

11:15 a.m. Interview Office of Energy Development candidates

Location: Virtual meeting

11:50 a.m. Speak at Torus Manufacturing Facility Grand Opening

Location: 855 W. 2400 South, South Salt Lake

MEDIA ACCESS

1:30 p.m. Speak at Price Computing and Engineering Building Ground Breaking

Location: 72 Central Campus Drive, University of Utah

MEDIA ACCESS

Friday, May 17

10 a.m. Speak at Servicemember of the Year Awards

Location: Hall of Governors, Utah State Capitol

MEDIA ACCESS

1:45 p.m. Speak at Utah Council on Conflict Resolution Symposium

Location: S.J. Quinney College of Law, University of Utah

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

May 13-17, 2024

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, May 13

No public meetings

Tuesday, May 14

No public meetings

Wednesday, May 15

No public meetings

Thursday, May 16

10 a.m. Meet and Greet with Returners

Location: Rampton Room

11 a.m. Attend UServe Utah’s Youth Council Recognition Event

Location: Gold Room

2 p.m. Meeting with Legal Counsel

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Friday, May 17

10 a.m. Attend Servicemember of the Year Awards

Location: Hall of Governors, Utah State Capitol

MEDIA ACCESS

Saturday, May 18

6 p.m. Speak at The Candy Bomber Gala

Location: Hangar 107, 2050 N 300 W #107, Spanish Fork

