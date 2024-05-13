Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for May 13-17, 2024
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
May 13-17, 2024
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, May 13
9:15 a.m. Hold media availability before Sgt. Bill Hooser funeral services
Location: Utah Valley University, south entrance
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
10:00 a.m. Speak at Santaquin Sgt. Bill Hooser funeral services
Location: Utah Valley University
MEDIA ACCESS
Tuesday, May 14
8 a.m. Host National Governors Association Convening
Location: Omni Nashville Hotel, Nashville, TN
MEDIA ACCESS
9 a.m. Attend Keynote Address by Irshad Manji
Location: Omni Nashville Hotel, Nashville, TN
MEDIA ACCESS
9:20 a.m. Attend Panel Discussion 1: Fostering Positive Contact
Location: Omni Nashville Hotel, Nashville, TN
MEDIA ACCESS
10:20 a.m. Attend Keynote Address by Eric Liu
Location: Omni Nashville Hotel, Nashville, TN
MEDIA ACCESS
10:35 a.m. Attend Panel Discussion 2: Presentation of Family Toolkit
Location: Omni Nashville Hotel, Nashville, TN
MEDIA ACCESS
12:25 p.m. Participate in service project
Location: Omni Nashville Hotel Nashville, TN
MEDIA ACCESS
6 p.m. Attend governors dinner
Location: Nashville, TN
Wednesday, May 15
No public meetings
Thursday, May 16
10 a.m. Hold Governor’s Monthly News Conference
Location: PBS Utah
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
11:15 a.m. Interview Office of Energy Development candidates
Location: Virtual meeting
11:50 a.m. Speak at Torus Manufacturing Facility Grand Opening
Location: 855 W. 2400 South, South Salt Lake
MEDIA ACCESS
1:30 p.m. Speak at Price Computing and Engineering Building Ground Breaking
Location: 72 Central Campus Drive, University of Utah
MEDIA ACCESS
Friday, May 17
10 a.m. Speak at Servicemember of the Year Awards
Location: Hall of Governors, Utah State Capitol
MEDIA ACCESS
1:45 p.m. Speak at Utah Council on Conflict Resolution Symposium
Location: S.J. Quinney College of Law, University of Utah
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
May 13-17, 2024
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, May 13
No public meetings
Tuesday, May 14
No public meetings
Wednesday, May 15
No public meetings
Thursday, May 16
10 a.m. Meet and Greet with Returners
Location: Rampton Room
11 a.m. Attend UServe Utah’s Youth Council Recognition Event
Location: Gold Room
2 p.m. Meeting with Legal Counsel
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
Friday, May 17
10 a.m. Attend Servicemember of the Year Awards
Location: Hall of Governors, Utah State Capitol
MEDIA ACCESS
Saturday, May 18
6 p.m. Speak at The Candy Bomber Gala
Location: Hangar 107, 2050 N 300 W #107, Spanish Fork
###