Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,612 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,737 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for May 13-17, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

May 13-17, 2024 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, May 13 

9:15 a.m. Hold media availability before Sgt. Bill Hooser funeral services

Location: Utah Valley University, south entrance 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

10:00 a.m. Speak at Santaquin Sgt. Bill Hooser funeral services 

Location: Utah Valley University 

MEDIA ACCESS

Tuesday, May 14 

8 a.m. Host National Governors Association Convening 

Location: Omni Nashville Hotel, Nashville, TN

MEDIA ACCESS

9 a.m. Attend Keynote Address by Irshad Manji

Location: Omni Nashville Hotel, Nashville, TN

MEDIA ACCESS

9:20 a.m. Attend Panel Discussion 1: Fostering Positive Contact 

Location: Omni Nashville Hotel, Nashville, TN

MEDIA ACCESS

10:20 a.m. Attend Keynote Address by Eric Liu 

Location: Omni Nashville Hotel, Nashville, TN

MEDIA ACCESS

10:35 a.m. Attend Panel Discussion 2: Presentation of Family Toolkit 

Location: Omni Nashville Hotel, Nashville, TN

MEDIA ACCESS

12:25 p.m. Participate in service project

Location: Omni Nashville Hotel Nashville, TN

MEDIA ACCESS

6 p.m. Attend governors dinner 

Location: Nashville, TN 

Wednesday, May 15 

No public meetings 

Thursday, May 16 

10 a.m. Hold Governor’s Monthly News Conference

Location: PBS Utah 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

11:15 a.m. Interview Office of Energy Development candidates 

Location: Virtual meeting 

11:50 a.m. Speak at Torus Manufacturing Facility Grand Opening 

Location: 855 W. 2400 South, South Salt Lake 

MEDIA ACCESS 

1:30 p.m. Speak at Price Computing and Engineering Building Ground Breaking 

Location: 72 Central Campus Drive, University of Utah 

MEDIA ACCESS 

Friday, May 17

10 a.m. Speak at Servicemember of the Year Awards 

Location: Hall of Governors, Utah State Capitol 

MEDIA ACCESS

1:45 p.m. Speak at Utah Council on Conflict Resolution Symposium 

Location: S.J. Quinney College of Law, University of Utah

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

May 13-17, 2024 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, May 13 

No public meetings

Tuesday, May 14 

No public meetings

Wednesday, May 15 

No public meetings

Thursday, May 16 

10 a.m. Meet and Greet with Returners

Location: Rampton Room

11 a.m. Attend UServe Utah’s Youth Council Recognition Event

Location: Gold Room

2 p.m. Meeting with Legal Counsel

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 

Friday, May 17

10 a.m. Attend Servicemember of the Year Awards 

Location: Hall of Governors, Utah State Capitol 

MEDIA ACCESS

Saturday, May 18

6 p.m. Speak at The Candy Bomber Gala

Location: Hangar 107, 2050 N 300 W #107, Spanish Fork

###

You just read:

Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for May 13-17, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more