Spark Cooperative and Westgate Resorts enhance travelers’ resort experiences with innovative GO by Spark Software

Partnering with Westgate Resorts is an exciting opportunity and we’re confident their guests are going to really enjoy the convenience of seeing the resorts’ programming quickly and efficiently.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westgate Resorts, one of the largest resort developers in the United States, and Spark Cooperative, a technology and guest experience partner headquarted in Miami, Florida, have launched an impactful partnership aimed at enhancing the hospitality experience for travelers across six Westgate Resorts properties. GO by Spark technology integrates guest experiences by ensuring travelers can easily access daily event schedules, promotions and essential resort updates directly from smartphone devices. The technology also allows for information to be seamlessly displayed in key locations throughout each property.
— Ronnie Farzad, Principal of Spark Cooperative
The collaboration will allow GO by Spark to showcase each properties’ creative programming and amenities, including dining options, special offers, activities and entertainment, and more.
The information will be distributed through various print and digital channels, streamlining content creation and design to simplify communication for both guests and the brand.
"Partnering with Westgate Resorts is an exciting opportunity and we’re confident their guests are going to really enjoy the convenience of seeing the resorts’ programming quickly and efficiently," said Ronnie Farzad, Principal of Spark Cooperative. "At Spark Cooperative, we want to help brands deliver and communicate an amazing guest experience, which is why working with Westgate Resorts will be so beneficial for everyone involved."
"Through our partnership with Spark Cooperative, Westgate Resorts continues to prioritize innovation in guest experience,” said Mark Waltrip, Chief Operating Officer of Westgate Resorts. “With GO by Spark technology, we're seamlessly integrating convenience into every aspect of our guests' stay, ensuring they have easy access to all our resort offerings right at their fingertips."
As of April 2024, GO by Spark debuted at the following Westgate Resorts locations: Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo, Westgate Vacation Villas Resort, Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa, Westgate Park City Resort & Spa, Westgate Branson Woods Resort, and Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort & Water Park.
About Spark Cooperative
Spark Cooperative is a trusted entertainment, technology, and customer experience partner to leading hospitality, travel, and real estate development organizations delivering from concept to execution, managing even the smallest details to deliver memorable experiences for all. GO by Spark is the brand’s proprietary customer experience software for hospitality brands. Learn more at www.sparkcooperative.com or follow @sparkcooperative on Instagram and LinkedIn.
About Westgate Resorts
Westgate Resorts is the largest privately held timeshare company in the world and one of the largest resort developers in the United States. Founded in 1982 by David Siegel, the company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida with seven Orlando hotel resorts, and 22 themed destination resorts nationwide. Westgate Resorts locations feature more than 14,000 luxury villas and hotel rooms in popular vacation destinations throughout the United States such as Orlando and Cocoa Beach, Florida; New York City, New York; Park City, Utah; Las Vegas, Nevada; Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Williamsburg, Virginia; Branson, Missouri; and Mesa, Arizona.
In 2022, the company launched the cutting-edge World of Westgate (WOW) Loyalty Program, an exclusive program that rewards Westgate Owners and hotel guests with prestigious perks and privileges at no added cost.
The company has garnered many distinct accolades, including earning the title of ‘No. 1 Glamping Destination’ in the USA Today 10Best 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards as well as the ‘2022 ACE Project of Excellence Award’ from the American Resort Development Association (ARDA) for Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo, recognition from Forbes Travel Advisor ranking Westgate Park City Resort & Spa as a ‘Recommended Resort’ in its 2022 Star Awards, and garnering 73 ‘Best of State Awards’ for Westgate Park City Resort & Spa after consecutively winning 10 years in a row.
Westgate Resorts locations are known to feature a variety of unique restaurant, retail, and spa concepts, including Los Amigos Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar, Villa Italiano Chophouse, Drafts Burger Bar, Edge Steakhouse, Westgate Marketplace & Deli, and Serenity Spa by Westgate. For more information about Westgate Resorts, visit WestgateResorts.com. Find Westgate Resorts on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.
