Ambassador Cruise Line and Spark Cooperative Partner to Enhance Onboard Experience with GO by Spark Software

Ambassador Cruise Line and Spark Cooperative announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the onboard experience for Ambassador Cruise Line passengers.
GO by Spark will streamline our event scheduling processes while enhancing the Information available to guests via our All Aboard app as well as printed material.”
— Glynn Perkin, CTO at Ambassador Cruise Line
MIAMI, FLORIDA, US, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambassador Cruise Line, the UK’s premium value, no-fly cruise line, and Spark Cooperative, trusted entertainment, technology and guest experience partner based in Miami, announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the onboard experience for Ambassador Cruise Line passengers. Through the integration of GO by Spark, Spark Cooperative's cutting-edge software, and Ambassador Cruise Line’s authentic adult-only hospitality, passengers can expect a more seamless and personalized travel experience.
Go by Spark will help communicate a dynamic schedule across multiple print and digital endpoints, while requiring less manual effort in content entry and design, thereby, making every aspect of the passenger trip smooth and stress-free.
"Spark Cooperative is dedicated to making communication easier and more accessible for everyone," said Ronnie Farzad, Principal of Spark Cooperative. "Partnering with Ambassador Cruise Line allows us to bring our communication solutions to the cruise line, offering its customers a truly seamless and memorable experience."
"We are excited to partner with Spark Cooperative and Integrate the GO product with our existing digital touchpoints," said Glynn Perkin - CTO at Ambassador Cruise Line. "GO will allow us to streamline our event scheduling processes while enhancing the Information available to guests via our All Aboard app as well as printed material."
The partnership between Ambassador Cruise Line and Spark Cooperative is set to begin this summer, with plans to expand into the future. Passengers can look forward to a whole new level of guest-centric experience and comfort when they set sail with Ambassador Cruise Line.
To learn more about the Ambassador Cruise Line visit www.ambassadorcruiseline.com or follow @ambassadorcruiseline on Facebook and Instagram.
To learn more about Spark Cooperative and how the team creates and implements experience-centric solutions, visit www.sparkcooperative.com or follow @sparkcooperative on Instagram and LinkedIn.
About Spark Cooperative
Spark Cooperative is a trusted entertainment, technology, and customer experience partner to leading hospitality, travel, and real estate development organizations delivering from concept to execution, managing even the smallest details to deliver memorable experiences for all. GO by Spark is the brand’s proprietary customer service experience software for hospitality brands. Learn more at www.sparkcooperative.com or follow @sparkcooperative on Instagram and LinkedIn.
About Ambassador Cruise Line
Ambassador Cruise Line launched in 2021, offering premium-value, no-fly cruises to the UK market. Based in Purfleet, Essex, Ambassador provides authentic adult-only experiences combined with a selection of multi-generational itineraries to multiple destinations including the Nordics, Greenland, Iceland, Canada, the Mediterranean, Caribbean and Africa. The cruise line’s first ship, Ambience, entered the fleet in May 2022, operating from her home port of London Tilbury. From the 2023/24 season, guests will sail onboard Ambience as well as Ambassador’s second ship, Ambition, which joins the fleet in May 2023 and heralds the launch of sailing from seven regional UK ports: London Tilbury, Newcastle, Dundee, Liverpool, Belfast, Bristol, and Falmouth.
