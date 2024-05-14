London Gold Introduces New Gemstone Collection Featuring Emeralds, Rubies, and Sapphires
This line showcases high-quality gemstones set in 18k gold, crafted by Yael Designs.SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London Gold, renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship and luxurious jewelry designs, is proud to announce the launch of its new jewelry line featuring emeralds, rubies, and sapphires. This latest collection embodies timeless elegance and superior quality, showcasing each gemstone in meticulously designed pieces crafted from 18k gold.
The collection includes a variety of rings, earrings, bracelets, and necklaces, each piece created to enhance the natural beauty of the gemstone it houses. Known for its pioneering jewelry designs, Yael Designs produces award-winning, one-of-a-kind pieces that reflect a limitless imagination and are crafted to maintain their exceptional quality for generations.
To guarantee superior quality, each diamond in this collection has been carefully selected with a G/VS grade, known for its excellent clarity and color. This high standard complements the vibrant colors of the gemstones, ensuring the diamonds shine brilliantly alongside them.
This exquisite range of gemstone jewelry is now available in-store at London Gold’s three locations and its online shop. Interested customers are invited to explore the selection and discover the perfect piece to add to their jewelry ensembles.
About the Company:
London Gold prides itself on being a retailer that is not only a place where people go shopping for fine jewelry—but also one that serves as a destination point: the place jewelry enthusiasts think of when something special is needed. Customers from around the world are drawn to London Gold's unprecedented flexibility and ability to personalize items, making it a favorite among luxury shoppers. High-end merchandise is a London Gold specialty. London Gold carries imported Italian designer pieces as well as 14-karat, 18-karat, and platinum jewelry—all crafted by master jewelers. London Gold’s selection of precious stones is unparalleled and carries beautiful ensembles made from the finest gems. London Gold is the place to go when hunting for a meaningful gift.
