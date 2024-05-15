NJ Top Docs Has Reviewed & Approved 10 Medicor Cardiology Physicians
NJ Top Docs has approved Drs. Georgesson, Hall, Kulkarni, Cheng, Patel, Rachofsky, Fung, Sanyal, Patel, and Ahn of Medicor Cardiology foe 2024.BRIDGEWATER, NJ, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved the following board-certified cardiologists from Medicor Cardiology based on merit for 2024: Dr. Steven Georgesson, Dr. Jason O. Hall, Dr. Rachana Kulkarni, Dr. Chao-Tarng Cheng, Dr. Archana Patel, Dr. Ashok A. Patel, Dr. Edward Rachofsky, Dr. Daniel Fung, Dr. Sanjukta S. Sanyal, and Dr. Joe Ahn.
For over four decades, Medicor Cardiology has been at the forefront of cardiac health in central New Jersey, carving a legacy as the hallmark of cardiovascular excellence in Somerset County. Their comprehensive, high-quality cardiac services have earned them a trusted reputation among patients and peers alike.
With state-of-the-art diagnostic testing facilities conveniently located across two offices, Medicor Cardiology's team of board-certified physicians delivers personalized care that extends far beyond the initial consultation. From prevention to diagnosis and tailored treatment strategies, each patient's journey is a testament to the practice's unwavering dedication.
To learn more about the NJ Top Docs at Medicor Cardiology, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/medicor-cardiology/
