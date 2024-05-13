Saskatchewan Ballistics Laboratory Opens in Saskatoon

CANADA, May 13 - Released on May 13, 2024

The Saskatchewan Ballistics Laboratory is now operational at its temporary location at the Saskatoon Police Service headquarters. The lab will play a vital role in supporting firearm-related criminal investigations and help reduce the impact of illegal firearms and gun violence in the province.

"The opening of the Saskatchewan Ballistics Laboratory will reduce the use of illegal firearms and gun violence in the province, making our communities safer," Corrections Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. "The lab will also expedite investigations by police services across the province."

Saskatchewan police services previously relied only on the RCMP National Forensic Laboratory Services, which has locations in Ottawa and Surrey, for technical firearms lab analysis. The wait times for some results could allow courts to dismiss cases for unreasonable systemic delays.

The lab will be connected to the national RCMP Shared Services Network and have access to Canadian Integrated Ballistics Identification Network.

In addition to expediting investigations, the Saskatchewan Ballistics Lab will:

build intelligence on illegal firearms and analyzing all firearms that are used for criminal activity and seized by police;

strengthen the existing capacities to target, investigate and prosecute criminal activities involving gangs; and

provide faster processing times, which could decrease the pre-trial time for the courts.

"The Saskatoon Police Service is pleased to host a ballistics lab operated by the Saskatchewan Firearms Office within our headquarters," Saskatoon Police Service Incoming Chief Cameron McBride said. "This lab will contain specialized equipment and purpose-trained staff that will expedite forensic results and conclude investigations within Saskatoon and throughout the province more efficiently."

The lab will also house a variety of forensic ballistics equipment, including a BRASSTRAX acquisition station, which assists in the tracking of specific firearms that have been used in a crime.

"Opening the lab is a critical step and we greatly appreciate the partnership with the Saskatoon Police Service that will allow the lab to operate in their facility until we can move it to its permanent home," Firearms Officer Commissioner Robert Freberg said.

The Saskatchewan Firearms Office has begun design and construction of a permanent home for the provincial lab in Saskatoon. Construction is expected to be completed in the spring of 2025.

