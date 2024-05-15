Planning Pod Partners with Vertical Insure to Simplify Event Insurance with an Embedded Solution

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vertical Insure, the embedded insurance provider for vertical SaaS platforms, is excited to announce a new partnership with Planning Pod, a leading online software platform for event and venue management. This collaboration aims to streamline the event planning process by adding embedded event liability insurance directly within the Planning Pod platform.

Venues often require that hosts purchase liability insurance when planning an event. Typically, hosts must acquire a policy and proof of insurance through an external insurance provider. Through this partnership, Planning Pod users can make embedded event host liability insurance available to their clients without ever leaving the platform. This comprehensive policy is designed to meet the requirements of a wide variety of event types, ranging from weddings and receptions to business meetings and parties.

"Our focus has always been on providing a seamless experience for our users. Our commitment to streamlining customer experiences drives us to embed essential services directly within our platform,” said Jessica Caudill, Chief Operating Officer at Planning Pod. “Partnering with Vertical Insure to offer event host liability insurance marks a significant step forward in simplifying business liability for our users. We're proud to lead the way in providing embedded event insurance in the event and venue CRM space, setting a new standard for comprehensive solutions."

"Our collaboration with Planning Pod highlights our mission to provide embedded insurance solutions in SaaS verticals where traditional insurance options fall short,” said Brock Noland, CEO of Vertical Insure. "We are excited to be at the forefront of embedded event insurance, and can’t wait to see how our partnership with Planning Pod will continue to drive innovative solutions for event planners, venues, and hosts."

About Planning Pod:
Planning Pod is a leading online software platform for event and venue management, offering more than 20 timesaving event management and venue management tools in one convenient platform. Trusted by over 6,000 professionals and organizations worldwide, Planning Pod simplifies processes and keeps teams organized and on track.

About Vertical Insure:
Vertical Insure specializes in providing embedded insurance solutions tailored to the unique needs of businesses and their customers. By partnering with software platforms, Vertical Insure seamlessly integrates relevant coverage options into the user experience, ensuring peace of mind for every purchase or transaction.

