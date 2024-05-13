NON-PROFIT CROSS-NETWORKING EVENT AT WESTPORT WESTON FAMILY YMCA
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Westport Weston Family YMCA’s Bedford Family Social Responsibility Fund (BFSRF) announces its inaugural "Pollinator" cross-networking event, set to take place on Tuesday, June 4, from 12:00 PM to 2:30 PM at the Westport Weston Family YMCA. This luncheon event, hosted by the Y, aims to bring together local nonprofits and the fund’s grant recipients for an enriching experience of collaboration and community-building.
The Pollinator event is strategically designed to foster synergy among non-profit organizations dedicated to social responsibility and youth education in the greater Westport community. Attendees will enjoy a light sandwich spread while engaging in guided discussions led by BFSRF committee members. These discussions will revolve around specific areas of focus relevant to each participating organization.
"With the Pollinator event, we're creating a platform for nonprofits to share best practices, innovative ideas, and collaborative projects," said Kate Guthrie, Director of Development at the Westport Weston Family YMCA. "Our goal is to empower these organizations to strengthen their impact and build sustainable partnerships for the betterment of our community."
This invitation-only event promises an interactive session with ample networking opportunities. Attendees will delve into topics such as digital marketing, volunteer recruitment, grant writing, fundraising, operational efficiencies, and strategic planning tailored to the nonprofit sector's unique challenges and opportunities in 2024.
"We're excited to facilitate meaningful conversations and connections among nonprofits seeking to make a difference," added Guthrie.
Guest list is by invitation only. For inquiries or questions, please Contact Kate Guthrie, Director of Development, 203-571-6043 or kguthrie@westporty.org.
About Westport Weston Family YMCA
The Westport Weston Family YMCA is a cause-driven non-profit organization whose 100-year history is steeped in dedication and compassion for those we serve and beyond. We come together from every walk of life to strengthen our community in the name of healthy living, youth development, and social responsibility. The Y is centered on helping people feel healthier, happier, and more connected. We work to ensure that everyone, regardless of ability, age, cultural background, ethnicity, faith, gender, gender identity, ideology, income, national origin, race, or sexual orientation has the opportunity to reach their full potential with dignity. Together, for a better us. Learn more at westporty.org.
