Introducing "Solitaire Emotions": A Comprehensive App to Enhance Emotional Intelligence Across Age Groups
Solitaire Emotions is an advanced CBT, brain training, EQ, And IQ application tailored for neurodivergent users of all ages.
Our goal was to help kids and adults feel better equipped to manage daily life. We have fused the pattern-seeking delight of classic solitaire with uniquely designed playing cards”VALLEY STREAM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Positive Peers Learning Software proudly announces the launch of "Solitaire Emotions," a cutting-edge mobile app designed to improve emotional intelligence (EI) also known as emotional quotient (EQ) through an innovative card game interface. As understanding of EQ’s crucial role in personal and professional realms grows, this app provides a much-needed tool for developing self-awareness, empathy, and behavioral regulation.
Jomo Gamal Thomas, co-founder of Positive Peers Learning Software, articulates the vision behind the app: "Our goal was to help kids and adults feel better equipped to manage daily life. We have fused the pattern-seeking delight of classic solitaire with uniquely designed playing cards that teach emotional self-regulation.”
Solitaire Emotions is not just another game; it is a brain training platform based on principles of cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) and zones of emotional regulation. Each card and game sequence is carefully crafted to represent different emotions—happiness, sadness, anger, frustration—thereby teaching players about emotional regulation through gameplay. This methodology is backed by leading research in CBT and emotional intelligence, making it a pioneering tool for both neurodivergent and neurotypical individuals.
The app features include:
• Dynamic Learning Environment: Each session in "Solitaire Emotions" is an opportunity for players to engage with complex emotions and develop strategies to navigate them effectively.
• Cognitive Development Tools: The game enhances cognitive abilities like memory, attention span, and focus through interactive card gameplay.
• Skill Enhancement: Players can sharpen their decision-making skills and problem-solving abilities while enjoying the game.
• Emotional Coping Mechanisms: The app helps players identify their emotions and develop practical coping strategies.
• Promotion of Mental Health Awareness: "Solitaire Emotions" encourages players to have open conversations about mental health, thus fostering a supportive community.
• Inclusive Design: With its large, easy-to-read cards, the app offers a user-friendly interface that caters to all age groups without overwhelming younger players.
Thomas further explains the significance of emotional intelligence in today's society: "We see the negative effects of poor emotional control all the time—angry outbursts in school or difficulty navigating complex decision-making are directly tied to our emotions. Supporting these wonderful kids and adults with the tools to achieve more is our way of giving back to the world.”
"Solitaire Emotions" seamlessly integrates learning with entertainment, ensuring that every game is as educational as it is enjoyable. With stunning graphics and engaging content, the app not only educates but also enthralls its users, making learning about emotional intelligence a captivating experience.
To discover more about "Solitaire Emotions" and how its beautifully crafted card decks can aid in emotional and cognitive development, please visit positivepeerslearning.com. The app is available for download on the Google Play Store, welcoming both new users and those experienced with CBT and emotional intelligence to explore its benefits.
About Positive Peers Software: Positive Peers Software Partners is at the forefront of developing emotional intelligence-enhancing mobile apps for children. Specializing in software that supports mindful applications, SEL games using CBT skills, the company caters to the educational needs of neurodivergent learners, including those with ADHD and autism, to enhance their IQ and emotional skills. Founders Jomo Gamal Thomas, Esq., and Sandra M. Clifton, MBA, are committed to creating innovative educational solutions that foster early learning development for all children..
