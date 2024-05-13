MEMORANDUM: Executive Order 24-95 (Amending Executive Order 24-94, Emergency Management – May North Florida Tornadoes)

TO: Members of the Press

FROM: Bryan Griffin, Director of Communications, Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: Monday, May 13, 2024

RE: Executive Order 24-95 (Amending Executive Order 24-94, Emergency

Management – May North Florida Tornadoes)

Following the severe weather that impacted North Florida on Friday, May 10, 2024, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order (EO) 24-94 (May North Florida Tornadoes). Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 24-95, expanding the number of counties under a state of emergency to 15 counties. Counties included in the executive order are: Baker, Columbia, Escambia, Gadsden, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Suwannee, Taylor, and Wakulla counties.

To read the full executive order, click here or read below:

STATE OF FLORIDA

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

EXECUTIVE ORDER NUMBER 24-95

(Amending Executive Order 24-94, Emergency Management – May North Florida Tornadoes)

WHEREAS, on May 10, 2024, I issued Executive Order 24-94, declaring a state of emergency for several counties across North Florida due to the dangers presented by an intense thunderstorm that caused numerous tornadoes and strong wind gusts across North Florida; and

WHEREAS, thousands of Floridians in North Florida have lost power and are further impacted due to the widespread debris caused by the tornadoes, strong winds and heavy rain; and

WHEREAS, as the Governor of Florida, I am responsible to meet the dangers presented to the State of Florida and its people by this emergency.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Ron DeSantis, as Governor of Florida, by virtue of the authority vested in me by Article IV, Section 1(a) of the Florida Constitution and by the Florida Emergency Management Act, as amended, and all other applicable laws, promulgate the following Executive Order, to take immediate effect:

Section 1. Section l of Executive Order 24-94 is amended to read as follows:

Because of the foregoing conditions, which are expected to constitute a major disaster, I declare that a state of emergency exists in Baker, Columbia, Escambia, Gadsden, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Suwannee, Taylor, and Wakulla counties.

Section 2. Except as amended herein, Executive Order 24-94 is ratified and reaffirmed.

Section 3. This Executive Order is effective immediately and shall expire upon the expiration of Executive Order 24-94.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of Florida to be affixed, at Tallahassee, this 13th day of May, 2024.

