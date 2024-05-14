MPLT Healthcare Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2024
MPLT Healthcare has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Healthcare.
Our commitment to fostering a world-class culture, where our employees feel empowered and valued both personally and professionally, has always been our focus.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MPLT Healthcare, a leading locum tenens healthcare staffing company, has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. MPLT Healthcare has been named one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare for the fifth time.
— Liz Hale, CEO of MPLT Healthcare
“It’s such an honor to be once again recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare!” said Liz Hale, CEO of MPLT Healthcare. “Our commitment to fostering a world-class culture, where our employees feel empowered and valued both personally and professionally, has always been our focus. Receiving this recognition from Modern Healthcare reaffirms our dedication to creating a culture that promotes excellence, passion, and a strong sense of community. As our company continues to grow, creating an environment where our employees feel listened to, cared for, and valued will remain a top priority. I feel incredibly grateful for all of the talented individuals at MPLT Healthcare who have played a crucial role in the success of our company, and I look forward to the bright future ahead as we continue to achieve incredible milestones together.”
This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.
"With all the economic uncertainty, staffing challenges, and folks wanting more flexible work setups, every company has to get clever about how they attract and hold onto talent," noted Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. "The winners of the 2024 Best Places to Work awards really get it. They show us how vital it is to understand what employees want and need right now. With healthcare shifting so much, finding the right people is a top priority, and the winners know that keeping their team happy is the key to business success."
The complete list of this year’s winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the October 14, 2024, issue of MH magazine.
About MPLT Healthcare
With years of healthcare and physician staffing experience, MPLT Healthcare has the knowledge, resources, and proven industry commitment to help facilities meet the increasing demands of today’s rapidly changing healthcare landscape. We specialize in placing highly qualified physicians and advanced practice clinicians in locum, locum-to-perm, and direct-hire staff positions. We will always be people helping people as we strive to earn the long-term loyalty of our clients, providers, and employees through our dedication to selfless service, a relentless focus on quality, and a culture of excellence. For more information, please visit mplthealthcare.com.
About Modern Healthcare
Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to http://www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions
