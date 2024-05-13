CIDRZ’s USAID TBLON Conducts Operational Research Training in Lusaka, Copperbelt and Southern Provinces.

Tuberculosis (TB) continues to pose a significant challenge to Zambia’s healthcare system, with the World Health Organisation reporting approximately 59,000 new infections and 5,300 deaths in 2022 alone.

In response to this challenge, the United States Agency for International Development Tuberculosis Local Organizations Network (USAID-TBLON) Project, implemented by the Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, recently trained 80 public health workers across Lusaka, Copperbelt, and Southern Provinces.

Dr. Mary Kagujje, Chief of Party for the USAID TBLON project, explained that the initiative seeks to equip healthcare professionals to conduct research that will improve the quality, coverage, and effectiveness of health systems, not only in TB management but across various health programmes.

“We expect the training to increase operations research activity in health facilities, which will ultimately translate into improved quality TB care and treatment,” she stated.

Dr Musiwa Wamulume, Head of the Department of Internal Medicine at Choma General Hospital, commended the training organisers, emphasising the exceptional dedication of the facilitators in ensuring the information was presented clearly.

“We can apply the approaches we have learned in this training to help identify and counteract underlying contributing factors to the high prevalence of TB cases, “he said.

Additionally, participants were urged to submit research proposals targeting operational research challenges within their respective health facilities, and the best proposals would be considered for further support, training and mentorship in the subsequent phases of the capacity-building initiative.

The training, conducted from April 22nd to 26th, 2024, was spearheaded by operational research experts from the Ministry of Health, the National Health Research Authority and CIDRZ. Its primary focus was empowering participants with essential skills to recognise and tackle service quality issues within their facilities.