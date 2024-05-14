Hunger Games, Pulp Fiction Among Highlights of Zone·tv™ Content Offering
Zone·tv continues to add blockbusters and major award-winning movies to zone·ify, its multi-channel video service.
As we continue to expand our content library, we’re delighted to offer Canadians the Hunger Games franchise that grossed $3 billion worldwide and helped Jennifer Lawrence skyrocket to superstardom.”TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now available to Canadian audiences on a free-to-stream basis is the iconic four-part Hunger Games franchise, and a group of director Quentin Tarantino’s most revered movies including Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained, Inglourious Basterds, and The Hateful Eight. And just added in May, a collection of major award-winning movies including Good Will Hunting, Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, The Theory of Everything, and The King’s Speech is also available on zone·ify.
“As we continue to expand our content library, we’re delighted to offer Canadians the Hunger Games franchise that grossed $3 billion worldwide and helped Jennifer Lawrence skyrocket to superstardom,” said Jeff Weber, CEO of Zone·tv.
“What more can be said about the mastery of director Quentin Tarantino,” continued Weber. “He is one of the most celebrated directors of all time and every one of his titles has become a modern classic. Making some of his most notable films available on zone·ify is a dream come true.”
“The icing on the cake,” said Weber, “is the gallery of award-winners that are now available free to stream on zone·ify. There’s a reason these movies took home a statue at one of the major award ceremonies – they feature groundbreaking performances and are rewatchable forever.”
Through a deep and diverse content library including 2,000 movies, over 200 streaming channels and 40,000 short-form videos, zone·ify delivers a fresh, all-in-one entertainment experience at no cost to the viewer.
About zone·tv™
Zone·tv bridges the gap between technology and engaging programming with its innovative technology solution offering a best-in-class, convenient and highly personalized viewer experience. The zone·tv™ Studio suite of tools allows any video service provider to create personalized thematic channels with their own content. Zone·tv uses its own zone·tv Studio tools to create the zone·ify multi-channel video service – an unprecedented linear-like viewing experience, powered by A.I. Its proprietary software architecture combined with an 8,000+ hour content library has powered the company’s monumental growth.
Its diverse programming can be seen on cable TV, Mobile and connected devices including, Comcast Xfinity, Rogers Ignite TV, Cox Contour box, XUMO box, Videotron, TiVo, Apple TV, Android TV, NCTC, iOS Mobile, Android Mobile, FireTV, Roku, Buckeye Cable, and others.
The company has offices in Toronto, Canada, Fort Worth, TX and Northwood, Ohio
Get zone·ify directly on the App Stores or online at www.zoneify.tv
For more information about our company, visit www.zone.tv
