Racing FC Porto Palmeiras Aims to Lead in Coach Training: Maclovio Yañez Villagrán
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maclovio Yañez Villagrán, head of Núcleo SEPEC, demonstrates his commitment to the transformative power of football through investments in cutting-edge infrastructure and sports equipment, as well as through the training and development of the professionals within Racing FC Porto Palmeiras.
In this regard, the strategic alliance with the National Training System of the Mexican Football Federation reflects a steadfast belief in providing instructors with the necessary tools to enhance their work and, consequently, the holistic development of young athletes.
Under the ownership of Maclovio Yañez Villagrán, Racing FC Porto Palmeiras has entered into a collaboration agreement with the National Training System of the Mexican Football Federation, establishing a direct commitment to technical excellence and professionalism in football education.
The signing of the agreement involved the participation of President Luis Manuel Roca Falcón, General Director Brando Garrido Velázquez of Racing FC Porto Palmeiras, and Coach Javier Contreras Fuentes from the National Training System.
This agreement not only includes scholarships for the club's coaches but also aims to establish Racing FC Porto Palmeiras as a benchmark in the training of its instructors, from the earliest categories to the first team of the Third Division.
All Racing FC Porto Palmeiras' technical staff members will undergo a rigorous training program covering essential aspects such as technical direction, physical preparation, and specific goalkeeper training. This ensures a personalized approach to acquiring the necessary skills and knowledge in sports coaching.
The inclusion of scholarships for club coaches is a testament to the shared commitment of Racing FC Porto Palmeiras and the National Training System to democratizing access to continuous sports education, a core value we both uphold.
According to Maclovio Yañez Villagrán, this financial support will ensure equity and diversity within the club's technical staff, allowing instructors to access professional development opportunities regardless of their economic resources.
The participation of the technical staff in virtual courses offered by renowned institutions such as the Real Madrid and Barcelona universities adds additional value to this initiative.
Businessman Maclovio Yañez Villagrán perceives the opportunity for Racing FC to glean insights from global football leaders as a pivotal avenue to enrich our technical expertise and embrace international best practices and methodologies for training.
Fausto González
