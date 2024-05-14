VetStem Files Patent Application for PrecisePRP™, A Novel Platelet-Rich Plasma Platform Entering the Veterinary Market

VetStem has filed a PCT patent application for PrecisePRP™, a novel off-the-shelf platform for platelet-rich plasma, already marketed for veterinary use.

POWAY, CALIFORNIA, US, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VetStem, Inc., a pioneer in regenerative veterinary medicine, announces a significant advancement in the field with the filing of a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) patent application for the PrecisePRP™ platform delivering an off-the-shelf freeze-dried platelet-rich plasma (PRP). This novel and innovative product represents a dramatic advancement in orthopedic medicine by providing the first veterinary standardized dose form of platelet-rich plasma in an off-the-shelf format. This veterinary innovation will provide the basis for bringing the same format of PRP to the human field through VetStem’s exclusive licensee, Personalized Stem Cells, Inc.

PrecisePRP™ is a donor-derived (allogeneic), pooled, freeze-dried PRP that is white and red cell reduced to reduce risk of inflammation. PrecisePRP™ provides a canine- and equine-specific source of concentrated platelets in plasma for intra-articular administration. It was developed by VetStem in response to requests by veterinarians and academic leaders for a product that would improve the consistency and ease of use of PRP. Unlike traditional platelet-rich plasma therapies, PrecisePRP™ offers a first-in-class off-the-shelf solution that eliminates the need for blood draws and centrifugation.

Of paramount importance is the uniformity and consistency achieved by PrecisePRP™ through its novel patent pending manufacturing methods. Each vial of PrecisePRP™ contains a consistent dose of 4 billion platelets per vial at a concentration of 500,000 platelets per microliter and is white and red cell reduced. Each lot is quality tested before release. "This innovation represents a significant milestone in regenerative medicine," says CEO Bob Harman, DVM, MPVM. "With PrecisePRP, our goal is to improve treatment outcomes and also the overall experience for both veterinarians and their patients by providing a standardized product."

Both PrecisePRP™ Equine and PrecisePRP™ Canine were reviewed under the FDA animal cells, tissues, and cell- and tissue-based products (ACTPs) program. The FDA review process involved a thorough evaluation by the Center for Veterinary Medicine that resulted in a formal Risk Review of both products. According to the FDA, PrecisePRP™ Equine and PrecisePRP™ Canine are the first FDA-reviewed PRP products available to veterinarians.

VetStem's commitment to advancing regenerative medicine therapies is underscored by its extensive expertise and dedication to innovation. With over 20 years of experience and thousands of successful treatments, VetStem continues to lead the way in providing practical and affordable solutions for veterinary professionals worldwide.

PrecisePRP™ is a trademark of VetStem, Inc. and is currently patent pending. Please see the prescribing information for current label claims, dosing, safety information, and precautions on www.VetStem.com. For information regarding FDA allowance for use in dogs and horses, please refer to the following links: FDA Announcement for Dogs and FDA Announcement for Horses.

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 20 years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its

own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.