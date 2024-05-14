Function Bay Announces Enhanced RecurDyn Computer-Aided Gear Simulation Engineering with CAE Software

Logo of RecurDyn

Critical high-tech gear simulator/gear simulation from RecurDyn enables corporations to fast tract product testing and production



SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Function Bay, a trusted professional developer of computer-aided engineering (CAE) simulation software that simulates flexible and rigid body dynamics, today announced the release of its RecurDyn gear system simulation software. This application provides engineering organizations with a first-to-market technological advantage. Users can leverage RecurDyn to create proof-of-concept gear system designs that are effective across sectors that include automotive, shipbuilding, railway, office equipment, robotics, heavy industry, and military vehicles.

“This latest edition of RecurDyn integrates many disciplines into a single seamless package,” said Sangtae Kim, Manager of Function Bay's Marketing Team. “The core of these solutions is Multi-Flexible Body Dynamics (MFBD), which tightly integrates multibody dynamics analysis with non-linear finite element analysis.”

“Gears are the driving force behind countless machines and mechanical systems,” explained Kim. “As electric vehicles (EVs) become more common and start driving competitive differentiation in the automotive sector, engineering times will need more and more capabilities to model gear designs in advanced of production. That’s the problem we solve.”

Further to this point, new EV, HEV, and comparable technologies have issues with power source noise. Even though there has been some reduction in noise, new noise and vibration issues related to drivetrains remain problematic. Kim added, “RecurDyn's Gear Simulation Toolkit package, DriveTrain, solves this issue through gear system simulation. RecurDyn leverages ‘the power of multi-flexible body dynamics’ technology, utilizing simulation tools including GearKS, BearingKS and Shaft.”

RecurDyn's solutions include:

- Tightly integrated control design, fatigue analysis and automated design optimization

- A powerful suite of customization tools to enhance and customize software to meet unique customer needs and enhanced productivity.

About Function Bay

FunctionBay, Inc., headquartered in South Korea, is recognized around the globe as a leader in multidisciplinary CAE solutions. We have a global network of sales and support. We have branch offices in Japan, China, Germany, and Italy. We have dealer networks in the United States of America, Taiwan, India as well as many other locations worldwide.

For more information visit https://support.functionbay.com/en/page/single/2/recurdyn-overview and Gear simulation https://functionbay.com/en/page/single/356.

