GCMS Notes Request Advises Applicants to Secure GCMS and CBSA Notes After Canada’s Judicial-Review Deadline Extended to 75 Days

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada’s Federal Court has expanded the filing window for immigration judicial reviews from 30 days to 75 days, giving refused visa, permit, and permanent-residence applicants more time to assemble evidence for their cases. GCMS Notes Request says the extra six weeks make it practical and strategic to obtain the full electronic records that immigration and border officers used when making the original decision.

“A judicial review isn’t a fresh application; it’s a challenge to how the decision was made,” a spokesperson explained. “Having the officer’s own words in the gcms notes or the inspection details in CBSA notes can reveal procedural errors, unmet evidence thresholds, or misinterpretations that a lawyer can cite in court.”

GCMS notes from IRCC’s Global Case Management System typically run 30 to 200 pages and include document checklists, background-screening logs, and officer comments. CBSA notes provide parallel insight for cases involving border examinations, enforcement actions, or entry refusals. Both records are available under Canada’s Access to Information Act and, according to the company, can be obtained well within the new 75-day limit.

Applicants facing tight timelines can order gcms notes from Canada or outside Canada in minutes through the GCMS Notes Request website. The platform delivers encrypted files by email and offers access to independent immigration professionals for complex file reviews.

“With more time on the clock, there’s no reason to proceed without the complete record,” the spokesperson added. “It’s the quickest way to turn a generic refusal letter into actionable legal grounds.”

About GCMS Notes Request

GCMS Notes Request is a Canada-based platform that helps applicants worldwide obtain their GCMS notes from IRCC and CBSA. The service manages requests under the Access to Information Act, delivers encrypted files securely, and provides access to expert reviews from independent immigration professionals for complex files. Learn more at https://gcmsnotesrequest.ca/

GCMS Notes Request is an independent service and is not affiliated with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), or any Government of Canada department. Obtaining GCMS notes does not guarantee a visa approval.

