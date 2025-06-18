Mini Trader Expands with New MINI Parts Marketplace, Creating a One-Stop Platform for Owners and Enthusiasts

Logo of MINI Trader

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mini Trader, the UK’s specialist marketplace for MINI vehicles, has expanded its platform to include a full MINI parts and accessories section, making it easier for owners, restorers, and independent sellers to source and sell everything MINI in one place.

Originally built for people searching to sell their MINI car or find a MINI for sale, the platform now supports parts listings across every MINI model and generation. From classic Cooper body panels to modern JCW performance upgrades, the new parts section allows sellers to list inventory with photos, pricing, and direct buyer messaging.

“We’ve seen growing demand from owners who don’t just want to buy or sell a car, but also maintain, restore, or modify their MINI,” said Ikram Nagdawala, founder of Mini Trader. “Adding a dedicated mini parts section brings everything together, so MINI enthusiasts no longer need to rely on scattered forums or general classifieds.”

The expansion strengthens Mini Trader’s position as a purpose-built destination for MINI buyers and sellers, offering:

Unified search – Buyers can now browse both vehicles and parts in one seamless search.

Focused audience – Listings target MINI owners specifically, increasing visibility for sellers.

Simplified selling – Private sellers and parts businesses can list individual items or upload bulk inventory files.

With MINI models spanning decades of production, access to parts is often critical for restorations, performance upgrades, or repairs. The new parts marketplace gives owners a central resource to find the exact components they need.

The expanded platform is now live at https://parts.mini-trader.co.uk.

About Mini Trader

Mini Trader is the UK’s dedicated online marketplace for MINI vehicles, parts, and accessories. The platform connects private sellers, specialist dealers, and parts suppliers across all MINI generations, offering listings, secure messaging, and a growing community of MINI enthusiasts. For more information, visit https://mini-trader.co.uk.

Mini Trader launch video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.