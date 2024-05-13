St. Albans Field Station // Two-Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH





CASE#: 24A2003094

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans Field Station

CONTACT#: 8025245993





DATE/TIME: 05/13/2024 at 0801

STREET: 2560 Highgate Rd. (VT 207)

TOWN: Swanton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bushey Rd.

WEATHER: Sunny, Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry





VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Alton Romero

AGE: 75

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, VT





VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center





VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Juvenile

SEAT BELT? Yes









VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Taurus

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center

















SUMMARY OF CRASH:





On Monday May 13, 2024 at 0513 hours, Vermont State Police, Swanton Fire Department, Missisquoi Valley Rescue, and AmCare responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Highgate Rd. (VT 207) and Bushey Rd. in the Town of Swanton. Investigation and statements from witnesses revealed that vehicle 1 operated by Alton Romero, was attempting to turn left off Bushey Rd. to travel south on Highgate Rd. Vehicle 1 failed to yield to Vehicle 2 that was traveling North on Highgate Rd. The vehicles collided and came to rest in the front yard of 2650 Highgate Rd. Both operators were transported to Northwestern Medical Center for minor injuries. The roadway was closed to one lane of travel while the vehicles were removed.



