Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,596 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,711 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Field Station // Two-Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH


CASE#: 24A2003094              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans Field Station         

CONTACT#: 8025245993


DATE/TIME: 05/13/2024 at 0801

STREET: 2560 Highgate Rd. (VT 207) 

TOWN: Swanton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bushey Rd.

WEATHER: Sunny, Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry


VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Alton Romero

AGE:  75

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, VT


VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center


VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Juvenile

SEAT BELT? Yes



VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Taurus

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end damage 

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center





SUMMARY OF CRASH:


On Monday May 13, 2024 at 0513 hours, Vermont State Police, Swanton Fire Department, Missisquoi Valley Rescue, and AmCare responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Highgate Rd. (VT 207) and Bushey Rd. in the Town of Swanton. Investigation and statements from witnesses revealed that vehicle 1 operated by Alton Romero, was attempting to turn left off Bushey Rd. to travel south on Highgate Rd. Vehicle 1 failed to yield to Vehicle 2 that was traveling North on Highgate Rd. The vehicles collided and came to rest in the front yard of 2650 Highgate Rd. Both operators were transported to Northwestern Medical Center for minor injuries.  The roadway was closed to one lane of travel while the vehicles were removed. 


Trooper Seth Boudreau 

Vermont State Police 

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd. 

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993

You just read:

St. Albans Field Station // Two-Vehicle Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more