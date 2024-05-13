St. Albans Field Station // Two-Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A2003094
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans Field Station
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: 05/13/2024 at 0801
STREET: 2560 Highgate Rd. (VT 207)
TOWN: Swanton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bushey Rd.
WEATHER: Sunny, Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Alton Romero
AGE: 75
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F150
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Juvenile
SEAT BELT? Yes
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Taurus
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end damage
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On Monday May 13, 2024 at 0513 hours, Vermont State Police, Swanton Fire Department, Missisquoi Valley Rescue, and AmCare responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Highgate Rd. (VT 207) and Bushey Rd. in the Town of Swanton. Investigation and statements from witnesses revealed that vehicle 1 operated by Alton Romero, was attempting to turn left off Bushey Rd. to travel south on Highgate Rd. Vehicle 1 failed to yield to Vehicle 2 that was traveling North on Highgate Rd. The vehicles collided and came to rest in the front yard of 2650 Highgate Rd. Both operators were transported to Northwestern Medical Center for minor injuries. The roadway was closed to one lane of travel while the vehicles were removed.
Trooper Seth Boudreau
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Field Station
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
802 524 5993