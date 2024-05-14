ASTERRA Gives Global empowers partners and transforms communities
ASTERRA channel partner directs award funds to support autism services and encourage community resilience
We are pleased to support the mission of ALUT and to contribute to their efforts to ensure the well-being and future of people with autism”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL , May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, ASTERRA honored Arie Shavit, a major contributor to reaching their milestone of finding 100,000 verified water leaks. The recognition comes as a part of the ASTERRA Gives Global program, which is designed to recognize and empower ASTERRA’s worldwide partners and their communities. In accepting this award, Shavit requested a donation be made to ALUT – The Israeli Society for Autistic Children.
— Elly Perets, chief executive officer of ASTERRA
ALUT is an organization that provides vital support services for children and families impacted by Autism. ASTERRA donated $11,566 USD to ALUT, which is $1 for every leak found through Shavit’s efforts.
Last year, Shavit executed a contract with Agua y Saneamientos Argentinos S.A. (AySA) providing ASTERRA solutions that has already yielded millions of dollars in water savings in Argentina and makes great strides toward sustainable water programs in that country. Shavit is the managing partner at Hestia Argentina and collaborated with Andres Ortiz from Try-Teck Argentina in reaching the milestone.
“We are pleased to support the mission of ALUT and to contribute to their efforts to ensure the well-being and future of people with autism,” said Elly Perets, chief executive officer of ASTERRA. “The ASTERRA Gives Global initiative empowers our partners to make a tangible difference in their communities, to build resilience, and to make them stronger.”
The announcement of the donation was made at ASTERRA’s Partner Summit hosted as a kickoff event to IFAT Munich, where ASTERRA is currently showcasing their global partners in their booth, #C3.233.
***
About ASTERRA
ASTERRA (formerly Utilis) provides geospatial data-driven platform solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry in the areas of roads, rails, dams, levees, and mines. ASTERRA services use Polarimetric Synthetic Aperture Radar (PolSAR) data from satellites and then artificial intelligence (AI) to turn this data into large-scale decision support tools. The company’s API and proprietary algorithms, along with their highly educated scientists and engineers, are the keys to their mission, to become humanity’s eyes on the Earth. Since 2017, ASTERRA solutions have been used in over 64 countries to over 600 customers, verifying over 100,000 leaks, saving over 368 billion gallons of potable water, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 235,520 metric tons, and saving 920,000 MWH of energy, all in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. ASTERRA is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan. Their innovative data solutions are used in multiple verticals around the globe. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology, visit https://asterra.io.
###
Media Contact:
Alexa Hess
BPR International
Alexa@bpr.international
+17406242893
Susan Fortner
BPR International
+1 6145620054
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube