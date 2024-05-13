Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,593 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,709 in the last 365 days.

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi engages with stakeholders at Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality, 14 May

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, is scheduled to engage with stakeholders at Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality, in the Sekhukhune District Municipality, Limpopo, on Tuesday, 14 May 2024. 

Members of the media are invited as follows: 
Date: Tuesday, 14 May 2024 
Venue: Tafelkop Community Hall, Tafelkop 
Time: 10h00 
 
Media enquiries: 
Thabo Mokgola
Cell: 060 962 4982
Spokesperson for the Minister of Home Affairs

You just read:

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi engages with stakeholders at Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality, 14 May

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more