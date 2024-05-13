Minister Aaron Motsoaledi engages with stakeholders at Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality, 14 May

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, is scheduled to engage with stakeholders at Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality, in the Sekhukhune District Municipality, Limpopo, on Tuesday, 14 May 2024.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 14 May 2024
Venue: Tafelkop Community Hall, Tafelkop
Time: 10h00
Media enquiries:
Thabo Mokgola
Cell: 060 962 4982
Spokesperson for the Minister of Home Affairs
