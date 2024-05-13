AMAKA's New Study Explores the Influence of Black Women in the United States

Adaora Oramah, Founder of AMAKA

Black women's entrepreneurship is not only driving economic growth but also fostering innovation and resilience within communities” — Adaora Oramah, Founder of AMAKA

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMAKA Studio, a leading social publishing platform that connects brands to its global network of content creators, has unveiled the results of its latest study, "Black Women in the United States: Navigating Dual Cultures and Shaping Futures." This groundbreaking research offers a comprehensive exploration into the lives of Black women in the U.S., shedding light on the challenges they encounter while navigating dual cultures and the profound impact they have on society.

The study, conducted through a qualitative interview process involving 12 women and the collection of over 680 survey responses from the U.S., provides invaluable insights into the experiences and perspectives of Black women across the United States. With a focus on fundamental guiding principles, digital connections, product consumption patterns, and cultural impact, the research delves deep into the multifaceted identity of Black women and their role in shaping the nation's future.

According to the findings of the study, Black women represent a significant and growing segment of the U.S. population, with 21.68 million individuals identifying as Black women. Moreover, the Black immigrant population, projected to contribute significantly to the growth of the overall Black population in the U.S. through 2060, underscores the diversity within the community.

One of the most compelling aspects highlighted by the study is the substantial economic influence wielded by Black women in the United States. With a combined purchasing power exceeding $1.6 trillion, Black women are a driving force in the economy. Furthermore, they are the fastest-growing demographic of business owners, with nearly 2.7 million registered businesses, as reported by a J.P. Morgan study in 2021.

The study also underscores the remarkable progress Black women have made in higher education and their increasing representation in top-paying jobs. Over the past few decades, there has been a significant rise in the percentage of Black women with bachelor's degrees or higher, indicating their commitment to academic excellence and professional advancement.

"Black women's entrepreneurship is not only driving economic growth but also fostering innovation and resilience within communities," comments Adaora Oramah, Founder of AMAKA. "Their entrepreneurial endeavors reflect a determination to overcome barriers and create opportunities for themselves and others."

Additionally, the research examined consumer behavior and cultural trends among Black women across different demographics and geographic locations. The findings underscore the profound impact of Black women as drivers of mainstream culture and innovation.

"Black women have long been at the forefront of cultural movements, shaping trends and influencing popular culture," says Oramah. "Our research underscores the undeniable influence of Black women as trendsetters. Advertisers must recognize that we are not just consumers but drivers of culture. Campaigns should authentically resonate with our values and experiences to truly connect with our community."

Key findings include:

83% of Black women surveyed reported that they feel brands often misunderstand or misrepresent them in their advertising campaigns.

76% of Black women stated that they have purchased a product or service specifically because they saw it represented positively in Black culture.

95% of Black women surveyed reported that they actively seek out and support brands that authentically represent and celebrate diversity.

Oramah remarked on the significance of the study, stating, "At AMAKA, we are committed to amplifying the voices and experiences of Black women. This study not only highlights the challenges they face but also celebrates their resilience and contributions to society. By understanding their experiences, we can work towards creating a more inclusive and equitable future for all."

Through "Black Women in the United States: Navigating Dual Cultures and Shaping Futures," AMAKA aims to amplify the voices and experiences of Black women while fostering a deeper understanding of their contributions to society. By highlighting their resilience, strength, and unwavering commitment to excellence, this research seeks to inspire meaningful dialogue and drive positive change in communities across the nation.

You can download the full report here

About AMAKA Studio:

AMAKA Studio is a pioneering Pan-African tech startup empowering creators to amplify and monetize their stories. Founded in 2021 by Adaora Oramah, the platform has seen remarkable growth, securing high-profile clients like Nike and YouTube. With over $1.7 million in advertising revenue generated to date and active creators growing at 35% month-on-month, AMAKA Studio is reshaping the gig economy landscape. The company's commitment to fostering a vibrant community of creators and users has led to extraordinary collaborations with influential figures such as Naomi Campbell, Zozibini Tunzi, Noor Tagouri, and Ayra Starr.