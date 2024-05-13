Tess Mann Atelier Introduces New Black and White Logo

New Tess Mann Atelier logo. Logo design by Justin E. Andrews.

Tess Mann Atelier unveils a new black and white logo, symbolizing a blend of tradition and innovation in its fashion journey.

COOKEVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tess Mann Atelier announces its transition to a new brand identity. Alongside this transition, the brand reveals its new modern black and white logo, signifying a milestone in its journey towards classic mixed with contemporary design principles.

The minimalist black and white aesthetic of the logo embodies Tess Mann Atelier's dedication to timeless elements. This modernization of the brand's visual identity represents a broader evolution, highlighting the brand's commitment to innovation and growth while honoring its longstanding tradition of excellence.

"The introduction of our new black and white logo marks an exciting chapter for Tess Mann Atelier," said Tess Mann, fashion designer and creative director. "It represents a fusion of tradition and modernity, reflecting our commitment to delivering exceptional quality while embracing contemporary design trends."

This transition to a new brand identity and logo is accompanied by a strategic shift in Tess Mann Atelier's design focus. The brand will now prioritize evening wear, cocktail wear, resort and cruise wear, bespoke wardrobe, and custom creations, while still offering select bridal designs. This decision reflects Tess Mann Atelier's commitment to meeting evolving market demands and staying at the forefront of the fashion industry.

The new black and white logo will slowly appear across Tess Mann Atelier's communication platforms, such as its website and social media channels, reaffirming the brand's commitment to advancement.

Tess Mann Atelier looks forward to showcasing its new collections and designs in the coming seasons as it continues to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing landscape of the fashion industry.

New logo design by Justin E. Andrews.

About Tess Mann Atelier:

Tess Mann Atelier is a luxury fashion label founded by Tess Mann. TMA is the eponymous fashion label founded by internationally recognized designer Tess Mann. Tess Mann designs for the proximal woman, inspiring her to be who she is without apology. While wearing Tess Mann, she is armed with unfailing confidence-both in the boardroom and out on the town. With a commitment to elegance and innovation, Tess Mann Atelier continues to redefine the boundaries of high fashion. Follow Tess Mann Atelier at @tessmannatelier. For more information, visit tessmannatelier.com.

About Tess Mann:

Tess Mann, the visionary fashion designer behind Tess Mann Atelier, has left an indelible mark on the world of fashion with her talent and dedication to creating exquisite garments. With a background in psychology and criminology, Mann's journey towards becoming a celebrated designer was initially put on hold as she pursued a career with the FBI. However, upon retiring from the Bureau after over two decades of service, her passion for fashion led her to establish her own fashion brand. Drawing inspiration from art, culture, and her own creativity, Mann has developed a unique and distinguished style characterized by premium fabrics, fine detailing, and meticulous craftsmanship. Mann is renowned for her hand-drawn lace and embroidery designs, adding an extra layer of uniqueness and artistry to her creations. With notable achievements and participation in international fashion weeks, Tess Mann continues to redefine fashion with her innovative designs and commitment to creating timeless elegance.

