Movie Reviews and More Co-Host and Interior Designer Howard Wiggins Expands Nashville Billboard Campaign

Howard Wiggins celebrates his digital billboard display in Nashville, Tennessee ©HowardWiggins Howard Wiggins featured on a Nashville digital billboard display highlighting his Original Magazine cover, Nashville, Tennessee ©HowardWiggins Howard Wiggins overlooking the Nashville skyline on the day of his billboard reveal Photo Credit: ©BrianSebastian/MovieReviewsAndMore (L-R) Howard Wiggins and Movie Reviews and More host Brian Sebastian in Nashville on the day of the billboard reveal Photo Credit: ©MovieReviewsAndMore Howard Wiggins at the launch of his Nashville digital billboard campaign ©HowardWiggins

Internationally recognized interior designer and Movie Reviews and More co-host Howard Wiggins expands his Nashville digital billboard campaign.

I don't want you to be able to go to a furniture store and create my look. That's not what I'm trying to do.” — Howard Wiggins

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Movie Reviews and More, the independent entertainment media platform delivering celebrity interviews and multi-industry coverage since 1993, announced that co-host Howard Wiggins has expanded his ongoing digital billboard campaign in Nashville. Movie Reviews and More founder and host Brian Sebastian traveled to Nashville recently to mark the latest phase of the campaign alongside Wiggins.

The rotating digital billboards, displayed prominently in Nashville, feature Wiggins in connection with both his Nashville-based interior design firm and his role with Movie Reviews and More. The current rotation includes placements timed to coincide with Wiggins's participation in the Nashville Antique and Garden Show.

Wiggins is a native Nashvillian and a formally trained interior designer with more than 37 years of experience. He has been recognized by the Andrew Martin International Design Firm, headquartered in London, as one of the world's 35 leading interior designers, featured in the firm's Interior Design Review, Volume 3. He is also the author of What Were You Thinking? Recognizing Costly Mistakes That Everyone Makes and the son of Grand Ole Opry steel guitarist Little Roy Wiggins, who served for many years as the lead musician for country legend Eddy Arnold.

In addition to his design career, Wiggins has contributed to publications including Nashville Arts Magazine, Today's Homes Magazine, Tennessee Homes and Gardens, and Kentucky Homes and Gardens, and has appeared on Nashville's Channel 5 Talk of the Town. He has also appeared in film projects including Without Warning, Dead of Night (2022), and Legends of the Undead (2023).

As one of several co-hosts of Movie Reviews and More, Wiggins brings a unique perspective to the show's wide-ranging content, drawing on decades of experience across design, lifestyle, the arts, and entertainment.

"I don't want you to be able to go to a furniture store and create my look. That's not what I'm trying to do," Wiggins said. "I wanted a personal look — an individual look that reflects who you are and who I am."

Coverage from the Nashville campaign will be featured across the Movie Reviews and More multi-platform network, including Talk4Media, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and 100+ additional digital and broadcast platforms. Movie Reviews and More broadcasts live every Tuesday at 5pm PST / 8pm EST.

For media inquiries or partnership opportunities with Movie Reviews and More, contact Meredith Corning PR at https://www.meredithcorningpr.com/moviereviewsandmore.

About Movie Reviews and More

Movie Reviews and More is an independent media platform delivering entertainment interviews and industry coverage since 1993. With over 70 million cumulative views across platforms, the show broadcasts live every Tuesday at 5pm PST/8pm EST and is available across Talk4Media, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and 100+ additional digital and broadcast platforms. Recognized by outlets including Hollywood Digest as "Artists Defining Relevance in 2026: Breakout & Rising Media Voices" and ranked #4 on The Hollywood Elites Magazine's "2025 Best TV, Radio Shows & Podcasts," Movie Reviews and More operates under the Dreamweaver Arts Organization. For more information, visit www.dreamweaverarts.org or www.youtube.com/moviereviewsnmore. Follow Movie Reviews and More on Instagram: @moviereviewsnmore.

About Howard Wiggins

Howard Wiggins is a Nashville native and award-winning interior designer with more than 37 years of experience, recognized by the Andrew Martin International Design Firm as one of the world's 35 leading interior designers. The son of Grand Ole Opry legend Little Roy Wiggins, Howard founded Howard Wiggins Interior Design, a full-service residential and commercial firm based in Brentwood, Tennessee. He is the author of What Were You Thinking? Recognizing Costly Mistakes That Everyone Makes and has contributed to Nashville Arts Magazine, Today's Homes Magazine, Tennessee Homes and Gardens, and Kentucky Homes and Gardens, among other publications. As a co-host of Movie Reviews and More, he brings a career built on artistry, individuality, and creative expertise to one of entertainment media's longest-running independent platforms. For more information, follow @howard.wiggins on Instagram or visit his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/howard.wiggins. Howard Wiggins Interior Design is currently accepting new clients.

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