Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio Creates Sustainable Woodland Installation for Annual Northwest Arkansas Gala

Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio's 20-foot statement tree installation anchors the bar area at the Thaden School gala, featuring locally-foraged bamboo and smilax supported by metal framework. Photo by Kaity Whitman, Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio Organic woodland-themed centerpieces feature moss, white dendrobium orchids, local white snapdragons, green trachelium, and veggie roses at the Thaden School gala in Bentonville, Arkansas. Photo by Kaity Whitman, Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio. Moss-layered entry installation with lush greenery and white floral arrangements welcomes guests to the Thaden School gala. Photo by Kaity Whitman, Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio. Textured centerpieces featuring moss, white blooms, and greenery create an organic woodland aesthetic at the Thaden School gala. Photo by Kaity Whitman, Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio. Low mossy centerpiece with white blooms, ferns, and delicate grasses creates a clean, natural aesthetic at the Thaden School gala. Photo by Kaity Whitman, Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio.

Sustainable floral installations feature 20-foot living tree, locally-foraged elements, and chef-integrated centerpieces for Bentonville annual fundraiser.

We wanted guests to feel welcomed into a lush, organic environment from the moment they entered.” — Althea Wiles

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio recently completed floral design for the Thaden School annual gala, transforming the Bentonville venue into an organic woodland retreat for the school's "Together We Grow" themed fundraising event. This marks the fifth consecutive year the studio has designed florals for the event.

Under the creative direction of Event Designer Laura Hammarstrom, this year's vision centered on natural, green-forward aesthetics that aligned with the theme's emphasis on growth and sustainability. Rose of Sharon founder and creative director Althea Wiles translated this vision into layered installations that incorporated living plants, locally-foraged materials, and a striking 20-foot statement tree.

"Laura's vision for 'Together We Grow' felt natural and green-forward," said Wiles. "We wanted guests to feel welcomed into a lush, organic environment from the moment they entered."

The design incorporated several sustainability-focused elements, including living plants that can be featured in future events, locally-grown flowers, and bamboo foraged from a local stand already marked for clearing. Bamboo plates served as eco-friendly disposable containers for the floral arrangements.

For the entry installation, the team layered moss as a feature element and built out lush arrangements combining textured greenery including plumosa, bear grass, Sea Star Fern, and Sticherus Fern. The palette remained classic in whites and greens, featuring orlaya, stock, viburnum, green hydrangea, wax flower, campanula, and veggie roses (a new rose variety).

Centerpieces were designed in collaboration with the catering team to incorporate appetizers displayed within and among the florals. The mossy, textured arrangements featured white dendrobium orchids, local white snapdragons, green trachelium, and veggie roses for a clean, fresh finish.

The design's focal point was a statement tree positioned behind the bar, constructed using metal framework to support bamboo and smilax, creating an installation over 20 feet tall that anchored the room throughout the evening.

The event was designed by Laura Hammarstrom with Alchemy Event Rentals, with catering by Woodstone Craft Pizza, production by Forge Productions, and signage by Accents by Ovation. Images accompanying this release were provided by Kaity Whitman of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio. Professional event photography by Alex Villar of Villar Photo Co. is available for feature coverage upon request.

About Althea Wiles:

Althea Wiles, founder of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio in the Ozark Mountains, brings three decades of masterful experience to every floral creation. At the helm of one of the region's most versatile floral businesses, she orchestrates 75-100 weddings annually while maintaining a thriving corporate events division and daily flower delivery service. With a Bachelor of Arts from Hendrix College and an Arkansas Master Florist Certification, her work has been featured in Homes & Gardens, The Knot, and Southern Living.

A champion of thoughtful sourcing, Althea incorporates local blooms when available while maintaining access to premium flowers from global markets. She is a regular contributor to the prestigious Art in Bloom exhibit at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and serves as a respected mentor in the floral industry through her mentor program. Her approach to floral design emphasizes personal service and attention to detail, whether crafting an intimate birthday arrangement or transforming venues for grand-scale events.

For more information, visit https://www.roseofsharon-eventflorist.com/. Follow on Instagram at @roseofsharonfloral.

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