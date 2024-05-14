Lumina Foundation sponsors the Work Forces podcast
Podcast focused on the future of work and learning supported by prominent foundationRHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, J. Alssid Associates announced Lumina Foundation as the inaugural sponsor for Work Forces, a bi-weekly podcast revolutionizing how leaders think about the future of work and learning. Hosted by workforce and education strategists and thought leaders Julian Alssid and Kaitlin LeMoine, Work Forces dives deep with the innovators shaping the future of workforce development and career preparation. After starting the podcast in September 2023, Alssid and LeMoine have hosted two seasons of the show, releasing episodes bi-weekly and attracting a strong niche audience in the education, workforce, and talent development space.
Alssid explained, “In the summer of 2023, we began a listening tour to discuss the most pressing needs and challenges faced by leaders in the fields of higher education, workforce development, and education technology to inform our consulting practice. Work Forces emerged organically from those discussions, and we are thrilled to share our conversations with our audience.” Work Forces features a range of podcast guests, which includes experts and emerging leaders across education, workforce development, and business who are building scalable educational models, cross-sector collaborations, and new education technologies. Podcast guests include Kelvin Bentley, program manager for Texas Credentials for the Future, Paul LeBlanc, president of Southern New Hampshire University, Marlena Sessions, director of NOVAWorks, Paul Fain, creator of The Job, and Yves Salomon-Fernández, president of Urban College of Boston.
Work Forces guests speak about topics ranging from the future of AI in higher education to innovations in micro-credentialing, the evolving world of apprenticeships, and strategies for community colleges to remain relevant and competitive. The episodes are structured as 30-minute digestible segments with a conversational tone. Regarding future plans for the podcast, LeMoine shared, “We are so grateful for Lumina Foundation’s support of Work Forces, and are excited to embark on a third season and reach more listeners with up-to-date ideas and innovations!”
To support the podcast’s continued growth, listen to, like, subscribe, and review Work Forces at workforces.info or on Spotify, Amazon or Apple Podcasts.
Work Forces is a bi-weekly podcast revolutionizing how we think about the future of work and learning.
J. Alssid Associates provides strategy consulting to organizations seeking to design and scale impactful education, workforce, and talent development initiatives.
Lumina Foundation is an independent, private foundation in Indianapolis that is committed to making opportunities for learning beyond high school available to all.
