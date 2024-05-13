EvidenceCare Recognized As One of the Best Places to Work by Modern Healthcare

EvidenceCare Logo

BRENTWOOD, TN, USA, May 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EvidenceCare has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The complete list of this year’s winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist . Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the October 14, 2024, issue of MH magazine."With all the economic uncertainty, staffing challenges, and folks wanting more flexible work setups, every company has to get clever about how they attract and hold onto talent," noted Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. "The winners of the 2024 Best Places to Work awards really get it. They show us how vital it is to understand what employees want and need right now. With healthcare shifting so much, finding the right people is a top priority, and the winners know that keeping their team happy is the key to business success."“I’m so grateful to work with an incredible team who make EvidenceCare so special,” said Bo Bartholomew, CEO of EvidenceCare. “We may be a software company, but our people are the most important part of our company.”This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.EvidenceCare will find out their ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2024 Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala taking place Oct. 10 in Nashville, TN. Information about the gala is available at ModernHealthcare.com/BestPlacesGala.About EvidenceCareEvidenceCare is a unique type of clinical decision support system (CDSS) with its EHR-integrated and content-agnostic platform that empowers better care decisions by improving clinical workflows.Founded in response to the professional experience of emergency physician Dr. Brian Fengler, the platform provides clinicians with evidence-based insights and measurable outcomes that improve hospital margins.Based in Nashville, Tennessee, EvidenceCare is a 2x honoree of the INC 5000 list of fastest growing companies, a 2x Fierce Healthcare Best Product winner, and one of Nashville Business Journal’s Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.evidence.care Press InquiriesEmail marketing@evidence.care---For information or questions about the Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards program, please contact:Jennifer McCulloughDirector of Operationsmhawards@modernhealthcare.com312.649.5353About Modern HealthcareModern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions

