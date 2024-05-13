Governor Ron DeSantis Awards $2.3 Million to Florida’s Military Communities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the award of $2.3 million through the Defense Infrastructure Grant Program. These awards will bolster Florida’s military communities by supporting infrastructure projects and economic development of their surrounding communities.

“Florida is the most military- and veteran-friendly state in the nation, and we are continually working to ensure that our military communities remain strong,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Through these awards, we are spurring economic growth that will support our servicemembers and their families.”

“Under Governor DeSantis’ decisive leadership, Florida remains committed to the success of our military communities and supporting our military families,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “Today’s awards build on the more than $7.9 million awarded already this year, strengthening Florida’s military communities and stimulating economic growth for the future.”

Awards through the Defense Infrastructure Grant Program include:

Space Coast Economic Development Commission ($82,500)

City of Cocoa ($135,000) – for infrastructure improvements to the water distribution system and to increase the resiliency of the water distribution network serving Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

– for infrastructure improvements to the water distribution system and to increase the resiliency of the water distribution network serving Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. City of Jacksonville ($2,080,100) – to continue the Compatible Land Use/Encroachment Protection Program for properties in the Military Influence Zone of Naval Station Mayport, Naval Air Station Jacksonville and Outlying Landing Field Whitehouse.

Since 2019, more than $23.4 million in grants have been awarded to military communities to support infrastructure and the local economy.

Defense Infrastructure Grants support transportation and access, housing, utilities, communications, environment, and security needs for military communities across the state. For more information on military community programs, visit the FloridaCommerce Office of Military and Defense webpage here.

###