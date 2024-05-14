United Nations SDG Action Campaign Launches Call for 2024 Awards

About

The UN SDG Action Campaign is a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General hosted by the Executive Office of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and based in Bonn, Germany. The Campaign is mandated to CONVENE, CAMPAIGN and CATALYZE CHANGE by accelerating SDG action. The Campaign’s advocacy for change approach inspires hope and champions actions to achieve the SDGs. It calls for rethinking, recalibrating and reimagining economies and societies so that they serve people and the planet.

