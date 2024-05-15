Rare Interview Opportunity: Grammy-Winning Music Producer Robert Fusari Limited Engagement Show – “Chasing Tornadoes”

Grammy-award winning music producer and songwriter Robert Fusari and collaborator Robin DiLauri, performing their show, "Chasing Tornadoes."

Grammy-Winning Music Producer Robert Fusari, Renowned for Work with Lady Gaga and Beyonce, Presents 'Chasing Tornadoes' – An Immersive Musical Journey

Robert Fusari's journey from a childhood spent writing songs in his basement to collaborating with music icons is a story worth telling," says Robin DiLauri.” — Robin DiLauri

WEST ORANGE, NJ, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grammy-award winning music producer and songwriter Robert Fusari, known for his groundbreaking work with Lady Gaga, Destiny's Child, Whitney Houston, Beyonce, and more, is embarking on a remarkable new venture. "Chasing Tornadoes," a limited run show featuring Fusari, promises an unforgettable experience blending storytelling and musical performance.

Fusari's journey from a young songwriter in his basement to collaborating with music legends is a tale of perseverance and passion. "Chasing Tornadoes" immerses audiences in his captivating narrative, with electrifying stage presence and mesmerizing vocals. Sharing the stage with collaborator Robin DiLauri, who embarked on a unique path as a mother and wife before making her stage debut in this show, Fusari delivers a mix of rock and pop classics along with his own hits like "Paparazzi" and "No No No," and more.

Fusari's inspiring story and "Chasing Tornadoes" offer a fresh perspective on the music industry and the creative process. It's a not-to-be-missed immersive music experience!

This event is scheduled for May 18th at Alpha Wave Studios, 9 Whippany Rd., in Whippany, NJ, 07981 -- with doors opening at 7 pm and the show starting at 7:30 pm.

For more information, please visit Robert Fusari's BIO/Discography (robfusari.com), and details about the show at chasing-tornadoes.com.

To come as a spectator, a link for tickets is available at: chasing-tornadoes.com

To set up an interview with Robert or Robin, any day prior to and up to the event, or to attend and review the show, send a note to jackie@jgsprgroup.com or call 201-618-7444.