Exclusive Book Signing: Featuring Reality TV Star Jackie Goldschneider of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey"

Jackie Goldschneider Book Signing Event

Discover the raw and uplifting story behind Jackie Goldschneider's battle with anorexia, and celebrate life and recovery at this exclusive event.

LIVINGSTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An inspirational book signing event featuring Jackie Goldschneider, star of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," (RHONJ) is being hosted on Thursday, May 16th at 7 pm, at at Line Eraser MD, which is located at 79 West Mount Pleasant Avenue, Livingston, NJ 07039.

All Jackie Goldschneider (RHONJ) ever wanted was to be thin. As a child, she’d stand in front of the mirror, sucking in her stomach and arching her back to feel her ribs, praying to see a model-like figure looking back. As an obese teen, lonely and tormented by her weight, her doctor encouraged her to start dieting, ultimately leading to a prolonged battle with anorexia that nearly took her life.

After decades of hiding her eating disorder from friends, family, and the world, Jackie is ready to expose the realities of her devastating struggle with anorexia, including the harrowing day-to-day tactics she employed to count calories and restrict meals, her struggles with fertility and pregnancy, the effects her eating disorder had on her relationships with her husband and children, and ultimately how, in a twist of fate, becoming a reality TV star saved her life.

In her courageous narrative, Goldschneider unveils her decades-long empowering battle with anorexia, offering a raw and ultimately uplifting testimony of her journey to wellness. From childhood aspirations of perfection to the harsh realities of grappling with an eating disorder, Goldschneider's story strikes a chord with millions seeking vitality and contentment. Within the pages of “The Weight of Beautiful,” you'll encounter resilience, candor, and fortitude, joining in a celebration of life and recovery.

This event is a unique opportunity to meet Jackie in person, hear her story firsthand, and celebrate her book, "The Weight of Beautiful."

Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM Location: Line Eraser MD, 79 West Mount Pleasant Avenue, Livingston, NJ 07039