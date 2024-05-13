Podcast: Using Standardized Performance Metrics to Enhance the Charter Industry, Part 1

May 13, 2024

There is a growing trend among charter operators, fractional companies and jet card providers to track and publish key performance indicators, or KPIs, to assist clients in finding the right company for their needs. But what elements should be measured? “The first thing that’s important when looking at a dataset is to understand what data you are evaluating and what is it telling you,” notes Travis Kuhn with ARGUS International. “We have copious amounts of data that are available to us every single day, but what pieces do I need to look at, why do I need to look at them and how are they going to be beneficial to me?”

In this first half of a two-part episode, NBAA “Flight Plan” host Rob Finfrock speaks with: Doug Gollan, president and editor in chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons



Travis Kuhn, senior vice president for software at ARGUS International



Matthew Liotta, CEO of The Volato Group

