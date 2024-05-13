Data collected on more than 300 companies that own e-commerce platforms

VIETNAM, May 13 - HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Tax Department has built a database of over 320 companies that own e-commerce platforms.

The trend of converting from traditional business to digital platforms is becoming increasingly popular and is considered an effective solution to help organisations and individuals expand and develop production and business activities, said Vũ Mạnh Cường, director of the Hà Nội Tax Department.

The municipal tax department has proactively implemented tax management solutions for this activity and is one of the leading units nationwide in successfully implementing the Government's Project 06 on developing applications for data on population, identification and electronic authentication.

To date, the data matching rate with the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) has reached over 92 per cent, Cường said.

The tax authority has focused on tax management for e-commerce activities towards digitalisation from the end of last year and early this year.

Identification and positioning of organisations and individuals, data information about transactions and e-commerce business objects are updated regularly and continuously.

The tax department is the first unit to match information between citizen identification cards of individuals doing business on e-commerce platforms with tax codes and has built a database of information on bank accounts, revenues, tax rates and cash flows of organisations and individuals that generate income from e-commerce business activities, correctly determining the taxpayer's obligations.

To prevent budget revenue loss from e-commerce business activities, right from the beginning of the year, the Hà Nội Tax Department has developed an inspection plan for e-commerce topics in 2024 for a total of 2,342 organisations and individuals.

Initial results, the tax department has reviewed and made decisions and notified 1,749 organisations and individuals according to the inspection process.

More than 900 organisations and individuals have been handled. As a result, revenue increased by VNĐ104 billion (US$4.25 million), deductions reduced by VNĐ43 billion, and losses decreased by VNĐ59 billion. — VNS