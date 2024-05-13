Submit Release
Desk established in Đồng Nai to support Japanese investors

VIETNAM, May 13 - ĐỒNG NAI — Đồng Nai Province, an industrial hub in the southern region, has set up the Japan Desk at the headquarters of the Đồng Nai Industrial Zones Authority to assist Japanese investors operating here.

It is tasked with connecting Japanese businesses with departments, sectors and localities in Đồng Nai so as to handle issues emerging during investment and project implementation. It also receives and provides information while giving advice to Japanese investors.

Đồng Nai is currently home to 1,606 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects totalling US$34.65 billion from 46 countries and territories. Japan ranks second among the foreign investors in terms of the project number, 276, and third in terms of the registered capital, $5.22 billion, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

The administration said Japanese businesses have significantly contributed to local socioeconomic development and job creation. They have also helped promote the development of industrial, trade and service sectors, especially supporting industries. — VNS

