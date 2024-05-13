Long An wins PCI 2023 runner-up position

VIETNAM, May 13 -

HÀ NỘI — With an increase of 2.49 points, Long An province moves up eight spots to arrive at the second position in the 2023 Provincial Competitive Index (PCI) rankings at 70.94 points.

According to the 2023 PCI report recently conducted by the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), the local business community appreciates the province’s efforts to reduce informal charges, reflected in its Informal Charge subindex score of 7.74 points, placing it second among 63 localities.

Additionally, Long An is recognised for its high-quality and efficient administrative reforms, earning a Time Cost subindex score of 8.40 points, placing it fourth rank out of 63 provinces and cities.

The province’s government is also appreciated for its proactive and innovative leadership, with a Proactivity subindex score of 7.24 points, making it fourth in the nation.

Nguyễn Văn Được, secretary of Long An Provincial Party Committee, said in 2024, reducing administrative procedures and business conditions for investors is still important, contributing to improving further the business and investment environment.

Defining PCI as an important index relating to the quality of local authorities and also a key factor in attracting investment and developing the provincial economy, Long An's authorities focus on resolving shortcomings and difficulties for the business community. — VNS